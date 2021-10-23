In the presence of the Law Minister, the CJI showed the mirror to the government, said this on the condition of the courts

CJI N V Ramana has raised the issue of lack of infrastructure in the courts and demanded its removal. The CJI raised this issue in a program in front of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana raised the issue of lack of infrastructure in the judiciary with the Law Minister. Before Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, he raised concerns about the judicial infrastructure of the country. The CJI said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Annex Building of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Reflecting the lack of infrastructure, he said that only 5 per cent of the court complexes have basic medical aid. 26 percent of the courts do not even have separate toilets for women. Sixteen percent of the courts do not even have toilets for men. About 50 percent of the court complexes do not have libraries. Apart from this, there is no provision of pure drinking water in 46% of the court premises.

Emphasizing on the need for proper infrastructure in the courts, the CJI said- “If you want good results from the judicial system, we cannot continue to work in this present situation.” He said that the total judicial officers in the country are 24,280. While the number of court halls is 20,143, which includes 623 rental spaces.

On the important proposal related to judicial infrastructure, he said that I have sent a proposal to the Union Law Minister. I am expecting a positive response soon and the Union Law Minister will expedite the process. The CJI said that at times, people are not inclined to approach the courts, but now is the time to dispel this notion. People’s faith in the judiciary is the biggest strength of democracy.

Addressing the event, the CJI said that an effective judiciary can help in the development of the economy and failure to deliver justice affects the country. He stressed that good infrastructure is essential for an effective judicial system.

This is the second time that the Chief Justice, sharing the stage with the Law Minister, has made a request regarding the issue related to the judiciary. Last time he spoke on the issue of getting early approval from the government for the appointment of judges in the High Court. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also attended the event.

Earlier, Law Minister Rijiju said that there is no politics when it comes to the judiciary. We are different parts of the system but we are a team. Politics is the essence of democracy, but when it comes to judiciary, there is no politics.