In the race for 5G, alarm and security services get caught in the middle

In the alarm industry, the biggest companies, such as ADT, seem to be making the best of the challenge of meeting the sunset date set by AT&T.

In its statement to the government, AT&T cited comments that ADT’s chief executive had told Wall Street analysts that the company was “on track” with a conversion from 3G. Its 2.9 million alarm systems need to be upgraded, with about 800,000 remaining. But in a standard quarterly filing with the government, the company warned that the pace of its upgrade program could change depending on Covid trends and access to customer sites.

ADT has a buying pressure to acquire chips and equipment before others, and its customers are more likely to be in metropolitan areas than smaller operators, said Brian Rattenber, alarm industry analyst at Imperial Capital, an investment bank.

In Minnesota, Custom Alarm, which has 66 employees, does not enjoy such benefits. Due to equipment shortages, Ms. Brinkman discontinued a text-messaging program for a few months this year to inform customers of the need for upgrades. With the shortfall receding, the education effort will resume next month.

Ms. Brinkman estimates that her company has now completed 60 percent of the upgrades needed, behind schedule, but moving ahead. “We will do our best,” she said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. I take it very personally.”

In its joint filing, Public Knowledge is calling on the FCC to play the role of an “honest broker,” gathering facts, urging a settlement, and acting if necessary.

“Companies are not in a position to make these decisions,” Mr. Feld said. “The FCC is what they should be making.”