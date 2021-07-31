In the Rio Grande Valley, for a Different Kind of Football Story

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and provides behind-the-scenes information on how our journalism comes together.

Late on the evening of December 3, news broke that a high school football player in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas had rushed in and equalized a referee after being kicked out of a game. Video of the vicious move quickly spread and the player was jailed and charged with a violent offense. Social media responded with fury, condemnation and threats.

As a sports reporter for the New York Times, I had written a story a few weeks earlier, from phone interviews, about how the pandemic had turned off the Friday night lights in the valley, where football in the high school anchors communities along the border with Mexico. So I called a few coaching contacts there. My colleagues in the breaking news office also reached out to the player’s father. But we still lacked the details and the full context of what had happened. The Sports Department therefore decided not to publish an immediate account of the incident.

At some point, we thought, there might be a bigger story to write. Whoever gave a more full and unbiased account of the incident and explored how the player, Emmanuel Durón, now 19, and the referee, Fred Gracia, were trying to move their lives forward. So we waited, and in mid-July, we published a 2,400 word article on them both.

Here’s how it came together. For months in the winter and spring, I checked online regularly to see if there were any updates to the story. At the end of June, I called Mr. Durón’s lawyer and explained our idea for an article to him. I was lucky. Mr. Durón was due to leave on July 9 for the University of Atlanta, where he planned to play football for an online business school. He was talking with me, giving his first interview since the attack.