In the Russian Arctic, the First Stirrings of a Very Cold War

FRANZ JOSEF LAND, Russia — Chunky inexperienced vehicles carry Bastion anti-ship missiles that may be ready for launch in simply 5 minutes. A barracks constructing, sealed off from the parts like a house station, accommodates 150 or so troopers. And a new runway can deal with fighter jets, two of which not too long ago buzzed the North Pole.

Franz Josef Land, a jumble of glacier-covered islands in the Arctic Ocean named after an Austro-Hungarian emperor, was till a few years in the past principally uninhabited, house to polar bears, walruses, sea birds and little else. However due to a warming local weather, all that’s altering, and rapidly.

Nowhere on Earth has local weather change been so pronounced as in the polar areas. The warming has led to drastic reductions in sea ice, opening up the Arctic to ships throughout the summer season months and exposing Russia to new safety threats.