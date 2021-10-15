In the UN speech, Narendra Modi did not take the name of Pakistan, China, the BJP MP asked – what is the shame in taking a good name?

In the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi fiercely targeted China and Pakistan without taking names. But regarding his speech, senior leader of his own party Subramanian Swamy said that after all, what is the shame in taking names?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted China and Pakistan at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. However, without naming these countries, PM Modi attacked fiercely about terrorism and expansionism. In such a situation, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has targeted PM Modi with a tweet. He said that after all, what is the shame in taking names?

In fact, PM Modi surrounded China, Pakistan in gestures in the United Nations but avoided taking their names. Regarding this, Subramanian Swamy says that what is the shame in taking the names of these countries from the big stage? By the way, this is not the first time that Subramanian Swamy has targeted the central government or PM Modi. Even before this, he has been tweeting on the Modi government regarding all the issues.

Earlier, Subramanian Swamy had tried to warn India about China amid the crisis in Afghanistan. Referring to the Taliban on social media, he said on the expansionist thinking of China in the Ladakh region that China is in both the places. In fact from Kabul to Myanmar, and we are wandering all the way.”

What PM Modi said in UN: The PM raised the issue of Afghanistan in the General Assembly. He said that Afghan land should not be used against anyone. Giving a strong message to Pakistan regarding terrorism and Afghanistan, PM Modi said that the countries which are using terrorism as a political weapon, they have to understand that terrorism is not good for anyone, it is equally big for them themselves. There is danger.

Calling upon the international community: PM Modi said that, we also have to be alert that the situation in Afghanistan is delicate, no country should use it as a tool for its selfishness. At this time the people of Afghanistan need help, in this we have to fulfill our responsibility. In his 20-minute speech in Hindi, PM Modi called on the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan.

China wrapped: Let us inform that without naming China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi also emphasized this time that the oceans have to be saved from the “race of expansion”. In fact, there has been a long-standing competition between India and China for influence in the Indian Ocean. PM Modi’s talk of maritime security is being seen by connecting it to China itself. In the last several years, it has been seen that China is increasing its activities with great aggression in the South China Sea.