In this BJP ruled state, these workers will be promoted without examination! Know- Details In this BJP ruled state these workers will be promoted without examination! Know Details – In this BJP ruled state, these workers will be promoted without examination! Know – Details

In this BJP ruled state, these workers will be promoted without examination! Know- Details

Meanwhile, the Anganwadi Workers Helpers Union has agreed to withdraw its agitation after agreeing to several demands.

In the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Haryana, the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s government has made a big announcement regarding the Anganwadi workers. Now they will be able to become supervisor without any exam. According to the information, public relations and language department of the state government, they will not have to take any kind of examination to become a supervisor in the state. While making changes in the service rules, the Department of Women and Child Development will make arrangements for departmental promotion.

Apart from this, the process will also be run at the department level to give one month medical leave along with honorarium in a year to Anganwadi workers and helpers. It was told in media reports quoting sources that the Anganwadi Workers Helpers Union has agreed to withdraw its agitation after agreeing to many demands.

In fact, on Thursday (November 25, 2021), a delegation of Anganwadi Workers Helpers Union, led by state head Kunj Bhatt, met Kamlesh Dhanda, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, at the Secretariat. During this, talks were held on the movement, while Anganwadi workers were in Panchkula in the meantime. It is said that during the one-and-a-half hour brainstorming, Dhanda assured the Anganwadi workers and helpers that their interests would be fully taken care of.

Earlier, in order to become supervisors from Anganwadi workers, the employees had to pass an examination of the commission. Under the new system, the department will change the service rules to fill 50 percent posts through departmental promotion. Let us inform that the system of 25 percent promotion from Anganwadi assistant to Anganwadi worker has been implemented.

Anganwadi is a type of rural child care center in the country. They were started in 1975 by the Government of India as part of the Integrated Child Development Services program to tackle child hunger and malnutrition. Anganwadi means “courtyard shelter” in Hindi. An Anganwadi center provides basic health care in a village. It is a part of the Indian public health care system. Among the basic health care activities are contraceptive counseling and supply, nutrition education, supplementation as well as pre-school activities.