In this government scheme, both husband and wife will get the amount, can earn 10,000 rupees every month; Know how?

If you are also planning to invest in a safe place to keep your retirement secure, then you can invest in the government’s Atal Pension Yojana. Its special thing is that both husband and wife can get money every month.

Everyone is worried about money worries in the future. In such a situation, he adopts many investment methods, so that he can get good funds at the time of old age. However, in the scheme in which people plan to invest, they also check its safety. If you are also planning to invest in a safe place to keep your retirement secure, then you can invest in the government’s Atal Pension Yojana. Its special thing is that in this both husband and wife can get money every month. This is a pension plan, which gives relief to the people from the expenses of the month.

What is Atal Pension Yojana? (Atal Pension Yojana- APY)

Atal Pension Yojana is a social security scheme launched by the government. Its benefit is given to all citizens of India after the age of 60 years. It is based on the framework of National Pension Scheme (NPS). Under APY, customers have the option to take Rs 1000, Rs 2000, Rs 3000, Rs 4000 and Rs 5000 every month. If you want to register in it, then you need to have a savings account, Aadhar number and a mobile number.

Who is eligible for this scheme

Under Atal Pension Yojana, any Indian citizen whose age is between 18 to 40 years can invest and get the benefit of pension scheme. To open an account or invest in this scheme, you have to approach the post office or bank. The benefit of this scheme is given at the age of 60 years. Under this, both husband and wife can get benefits by opening separate accounts.

Benefits and benefits of this scheme

The special thing about this scheme is that the sooner you invest in it, the more profit you will get. If a person joins the Atal Pension Yojana at the age of 18, then after the age of 60, he has to deposit just Rs 210 per month for a monthly pension of Rs 5000 every month.

If the investor dies under this, the money is returned to the nominee. Or if the family members want, then by continuing this scheme, the wife and children can get the benefit of pension. People investing in Atal Pension Yojana are given a tax benefit of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under the Income Tax Act 80C.

how to get 10 thousand pension

Spouses below the age of 39 years can invest separately in this scheme and benefit from which they will be given a joint pension of Rs 10,000 every month after the age of 60 years. If husband and wife, whose age is 30 years or less, invest Rs 577 per month in their respective APY accounts, Rs 902 per month at the age of 35 years, then in addition to the guaranteed monthly pension of 10 thousand, on the death of any one 8.5 lakhs will be available.