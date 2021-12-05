In this government scheme, deposit Rs 210 every month, both husband and wife will get a pension of 10,000, understand maths

In this government scheme, you will have to contribute Rs 210 every month and when it comes to pension under this scheme, then you will start getting the amount of money in your account to run daily expenses.

If you also want to get pension at the time of retirement, then by depositing money in this government scheme, you can get a good amount every month. Under this scheme both husband and wife can get benefits. It is not necessary that you have a government job for this. Under this, those without jobs can get pension. In this government scheme, you will have to contribute Rs 210 every month and when it comes to pension under this scheme, then you will start getting the amount of money in your account to run daily expenses.

What is this government scheme?

Atal Pension Yojana has been started for those who are not able to meet their expenses during their retirement or in old age or who want to take advantage of it in old age. APY Pension Scheme is administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and is available to anyone in the age group of 18 to 40 years. The other criterion for investing in APY is to have a savings account with a bank or post office. Any Indian worker or citizen can take advantage of this scheme.

Benefits of Atal Pension Yojana

To take advantage of this one has to pay premium regularly till the age of 60 years. Thereafter, a fixed amount of monthly pension will start. It provides pension between Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on the tenure. Investment in APY is also tax exempted under section 80CCD(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Tax exemption up to Rs 2 lakh is given under this scheme.

Such husband and wife will get a pension of Rs 10,000

If you start investing in this scheme from 18 years and at the same time after getting married, husband and wife invest in this scheme every month, then after 60 years, monthly pension is available under this scheme. For a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 5000 per month, a monthly contribution of Rs 210 has to be deposited. To get Rs 10,000 per month both husband and wife will have to invest Rs 210 – Rs 210 every month in the savings account opened under Atal Pension Yojana.