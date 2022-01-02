In this plan of LIC, savings are available along with protection, 90 days old child can also take benefit

If you are also looking for such a policy which will give you double benefit, then here is one such plan. You can also take savings along with security by investing in LIC’s Bachat Plus plan.

Many schemes of LIC offer double benefit for you, in which the benefit of guaranteed savings along with security is given. Along with this, life insurance can also be availed in this. If you are also looking for such a policy which will give you double benefit, then here is one such plan. You can also take savings along with security by investing in LIC’s Bachat Plus plan. By investing in this, you can prepare a good corpus for the future.

What are the benefits of this plan

Savings are guaranteed in this policy plan. Under this policy, if the policy holder dies, then the nominee and his family are given financial help. Whereas on completion of the policy, a lump sum amount is given to the investor on maturity. This amount depends on how much you have invested in this scheme.

what is the premium to be paid

In this policy, you are given two types of deposit options. In this plan, you can pay the premium by depositing the amount in one go, while in the second option you are given a tenure of 5 years, under which you can invest little by little. Under this scheme, you can pay the premium annually, half yearly, quarterly or monthly. There is also a grace period of 30 days on premium payment, but if the premium is not paid even during this grace period, your policy will lapse.

Plan Features

Talking about the loan of this plan, you can take a loan after three months of taking the policy. The loan amount depends on your investment. Along with this, you are also given tax exemption in this policy. If we talk about the death benefit of this policy plan, then on the death of the investor, the amount is returned to the nominee.

Who can take the policy and how

If you want to invest in this policy, then you can make payment through online or offline mode. In this, at least one lakh insurance has to be taken, while there is no maximum limit. The most important thing about this policy is that a child of 90 days can also participate in it while the maximum investment age limit is 44 years.