In this scheme of LIC, investing Rs 1302 every month can get you an amount of more than Rs 27 lakh, understand how

A huge profit can be found by investing in it. On the basis of calculation in this scheme, you can save up to Rs 28 lakh every month by saving Rs 1300.

Life Insurance Corporation of India comes with many schemes for the people. In which people are given the opportunity to raise money along with insurance. Along with this, LIC’s policy also gives you protection. One such policy of LIC is Jeevan Umang Plan, in which a big profit can be found by investing. On the basis of calculation in this scheme, you can save up to Rs 28 lakh every month by saving Rs 1300. Let us know everything about this scheme.

LIC Jeevan Umang Policy

The special feature of this policy is that it can be taken by any Indian citizen, whose age ranges from 90 days to 55 years. It is an endowment plan, in which a lump sum amount is given on maturity along with life cover. In this scheme, if the maturity is completed, then the fixed income keeps coming in your account every year. However, this amount reaches the account during a certain time interval. But if the policyholder dies, the lump sum amount is paid to his nominee. Another feature of this scheme is that it provides coverage up to 100 years.

Policy Benefit

Under this policy, if the investor dies or becomes disabled in an accident, the benefit of term rider is given. Market risk does not have any bearing on this policy. There is definitely an impact of LIC’s profits and losses on this policy. Tax exemption is also given in this policy under section 80C of Income Tax. If someone buys a policy under this scheme, then he will have to take insurance of at least two lakhs.

will get this amount

If any person pays a premium of Rs 1302 in this policy, then in a year this amount becomes Rs 15,298. And in the same way, if this policy is invested for 30 years, then this amount becomes about Rs 4.58 lakh. After this, from the 31st year, the company starts giving returns of 40 thousand every year. Accordingly, if one takes this return for 100 years, then by the 100th year he will get Rs 27.60 lakh.