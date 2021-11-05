In this scheme of Post Office, more interest is available than FD and RD, lakhs of rupees will be deposited in a few years

If every month you invest 12,500 then the annual K is Rs 1.50 lakh and in 15 years the investment is Rs 22.50 lakh while the total maturity amount will be 40.70 lakh.

Investing in post office is considered safe and profitable. It has many schemes, which give better interest on your investment. Also, it can be invested for a long time. One such post office scheme is Public Provident Fund (PPF). Money can be invested in this for a long period, in this you get more interest than FD and RD. For the session 2021-22, the interest rate is being given at 7.1 percent, due to this, if you invest, then in a few years a fund of lakhs will be created.

In this way more than 40 lakh rupees can be deposited

The maturity of this scheme is for 15 years, but you have extended it after five years. You can deposit Rs 1.50 lakh annually in this scheme or you can invest Rs 12500 every month in this scheme. Under this scheme, you can also take advantage of income tax exemption under 80C of the Tax Act. If every month you invest 12,500 then the annual K is Rs 1.50 lakh and in 15 years the investment is Rs 22.50 lakh while the total maturity amount will be 40.70 lakh.

Eligibility for opening PPF account in post office

Anyone including salaried, self-employed, pensioner etc can open a PPF account in an Indian post office. The total number of PPF accounts including Post Office PPF account that an individual can open. Also, a minor PPF account can be opened in the post office by the parent/guardian on behalf of the minor child. Apart from Indian residents, if an Indian becomes an NRI before the maturity of the PPF account, he can continue to operate the account till maturity.

Documents Required for PPF Account

To open Public Provident Fund Account in Post Office, you need Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, Aadhar Card, PAN Card as proof of identity. Apart from this, passport size photograph, enrollment form- Form E is also required. With this, you can open an account at any nearest post office.

How to deposit money in PPF account online?

Post office PPF account holders can deposit money online through the India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) app. To deposit money in your post office PPF account, first you need to install IPPB app in your mobile. After this add money from your bank account to your IPPB account. After that you go to the Department of Posts (DOP) Services Section. Now choose the type of account you want to select. In this case, Public Provident Fund Account has to be selected. Now enter your PPF Account Number and DOP Customer ID. After that enter the amount you want to deposit and select ‘Pay’ option. Now you can go ahead and deposit money.