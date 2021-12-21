In this scheme, open an account in the name of your wife, every month you will get an amount of around 45 thousand; Understand the complete calculation

If you want to get a good profit or you want to invest in the name of your wife. In which you do not have much risk and have more profit, then investing in Nation Pension Scheme can be a better option. This scheme can give you a good amount of money every month. Let us know the complete details about this scheme and how you can get the amount around 45 thousand every month.

National Pension Scheme

National Pension System (NPS) is a voluntary retirement savings scheme, which gives great relief to the people. This scheme has been brought to secure the future for the people. Your money is safe in this scheme. If you want to open an account in the name of your wife, then in this scheme you can open any bank or post office.

The NPS account will give a lump sum amount to your wife on attaining the age of 60 years. Along with this, they will also have regular income in the form of pension every month. Along with this, money is also available every month in it. But this scheme gives the benefit of pension after 60 years. The age of the applicant investing in this should be between 18 to 65 years.

how to invest

Money can be deposited in NPS account every month or yearly as per your convenience. In this plan, you can open an account with just Rs 1,000. In this scheme, the NPS account matures at the age of 60 years. But if you want, you can run the National Pension Scheme for five more years.

How to get the amount around 45 thousand

If you want to get an amount around 45 thousand, then under this scheme you will have to invest 5000 rupees every month from the age of 30. If he gets 10 per cent return on investment annually, then at the age of 60, the total in his account will be Rs 1.12 crore. After which you will get about 45 lakh rupees on maturity. Along with this, pension will continue to be available for life around Rs 45,000 every month.

how much will be the benefit

If Rs 5000 is deposited every month for 30 years, then the total pension fund will be Rs 1,11,98,471. In which on maturity you will get Rs 44,79,388 in lump sum and monthly pension of Rs 44,793 will continue to be received every month. However, at the estimated annuity rate of 8 per cent, your total fund will be Rs 67,19,083.