In three months due to the lockdown, 33 lakh people from only nine sectors were unemployed – the government told in Parliament

The data shows that 7.44 per cent of women were unemployed in nine key sectors. At the same time, the figure of male workers losing their jobs was 7.48 percent.

In the three months of the lockdown imposed during the Corona epidemic, 33 lakh people became unemployed. According to government data, this figure of unemployment is for only nine sectors of the country. The government itself has presented these figures in Parliament.

Last year, about 7.5 percent of people lost their jobs during the lockdown imposed in the Kovid epidemic. The All India Quarterly Establishment Best Employment Survey (AQEES) covers nine key sectors. According to this, the manufacturing sector lost 14.2 lakh jobs between pre-lockdown i.e. March 25, 2020 and post-lockdown i.e. July 1, 2020. One lakh people lost their jobs in the construction sector, 1.8 lakh in the trade sector and 2.8 lakh in the education sector.

On the other hand, 0.4 lakh people in the financial services sector and one lakh in the IT-BPO sector lost their jobs during the same period. The data showed that 7.44 per cent of women had become unemployed in nine key sectors. Whereas between the pre-lockdown and post-lockdown periods, the job loss for male workers stood at 7.48 per cent.

Labor and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha that female employment in the manufacturing sector has come down from 26.7 lakh (as on March 25, 2020) to 23.3 lakh (as on July 1, 2020). During the same period, the number of male workers in the manufacturing sector declined from 98.7 lakh to 87.9 lakh.

The number of female workers in the construction sector declined from 1.8 lakh to 1.5 lakh, while male workers also declined from 5.8 lakh to 5.1 lakh during this period. Female employment in the trade sector declined from 4.5 lakh to 4 lakh, while male employment declined from 16.1 lakh to 14.8 lakh.

The new quarterly employment survey released in September showed employment in nine key sectors increased to 3.08 crore in April-June this year. It was 2.37 crore in 2013-14. Assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment in the organized non-farm segment, the report said employment in 27 per cent of the establishments have declined due to the pandemic. It said that 81 per cent of the workers got full wages during the lockdown period while 16 per cent got less wages and 3 per cent did not get any wages of any kind.