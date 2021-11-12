In Trial of Men Accused of Arbery Murder, Jurors Consider Security Videos



Notably, Mr. English said he did not directly share his concerns with the three defendants about Mr. Arberry being on his property. In fact, he said he knew the two defendants, Travis McMillan, the man who shot Mr Arberry, and his father, Gregory McMichael, whom he had only briefly met. He said he never met a third defendant, William Bryan.

The main plaintiff in the case, Linda Dunyowski, could use such details to support her argument, stating in her opening statement last Friday that the three defendants were prosecuted on the basis of faulty “ideas and decisions on the route”, but “a crime occurred without” immediate information “. Was.

Echoes of Ms. Dunikowski’s language are found in the Georgia Citizens’ Detention Act at the time, which stated that a private person could be arrested if he or she committed a crime in their presence or in their “immediate information.”

However, in his opening remarks to the defense, Travis McMahon’s lawyer, Robert Rubin, pointed to another aspect of the law, which states that if a person believes that another person has committed a crime – and if that person is fleeing or trying. Fleeing – If the pursuer has a “reasonable and probable cause for suspicion”, it is legal to try to arrest the fugitive.

Min. Rubin claimed that Mr. Mr. by English. Video of Arbury’s unauthorized entries By sharing with Perez and the police and reporting that some property had been stolen from their boat, he allowed suspicion to spread in the neighborhood.

“We do not claim that the crime was committed in their presence,” Mr Rubin said of the defendants. “But there was a good reason to believe Mr. Arberry committed the crime,” he said, “and this guy was trying to run away or get away.”