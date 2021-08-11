In Two Weeks, a New Governor of New York

When asked if Mr. Cuomo could run again, State Senator Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat from Nassau County, replied, “I absolutely don’t think so.

A woman will rule New York for the first time.

Kathy Hochul, the Lieutenant Governor, will be sworn in to replace Mr. Cuomo. She will become the first woman to rule New York State.

Since joining the governor’s team in 2014, Ms Hochul, 62, has largely operated in the dark. But she has established deep reservoirs of political goodwill, making it a point to visit each of New York’s 62 counties each year.

Now she must quickly assemble a cabinet, work out an agenda, and grapple with the remaining two weeks of Mr. Cuomo’s tenure.

Reactions around New York have been mixed.

The response from most politicians was generally a sigh of relief. Few thanked Mr. Cuomo for his years of service. Some could barely contain their joy.

Several elected officials who should have voted to impeach Mr Cuomo and convict him were surprised by his decision to step down – and some still wanted to move forward on the impeachment.

If Mr. Cuomo were convicted, he could again be banned from serving in the state.

