In Two Weeks, a New Governor of New York

He was on the way to a fourth term as governor and in a position to perhaps reach a higher post. But as he was shrouded in a sexual harassment scandal and other controversies, the bright prospects faded.
Then, on Tuesday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced his resignation.
“Given the circumstances, the best way for me to help now is to step aside and let the government come back to rule,” Cuomo said. “And so that’s what I’m going to do.”
Here’s what you need to know:
Mr. Cuomo’s fall stunned Albany.
Mr. Cuomo’s resignation will take effect in 13 days. In his speech on Tuesday, Cuomo said he took “full responsibility for his actions” but denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.
His fall was an astonishing reversal of fortune, having ruled with an outsized presence for more than a decade.
Mr Cuomo had become one of the country’s best-known leaders in the early months of the pandemic, a foil for then-President Donald J. Trump. But the state attorney general’s report last week, which found he had sexually harassed 11 women, left him increasingly isolated.
When asked if Mr. Cuomo could run again, State Senator Todd Kaminsky, a Democrat from Nassau County, replied, “I absolutely don’t think so.
A woman will rule New York for the first time.
Kathy Hochul, the Lieutenant Governor, will be sworn in to replace Mr. Cuomo. She will become the first woman to rule New York State.
Since joining the governor’s team in 2014, Ms Hochul, 62, has largely operated in the dark. But she has established deep reservoirs of political goodwill, making it a point to visit each of New York’s 62 counties each year.
Now she must quickly assemble a cabinet, work out an agenda, and grapple with the remaining two weeks of Mr. Cuomo’s tenure.
Reactions around New York have been mixed.
The response from most politicians was generally a sigh of relief. Few thanked Mr. Cuomo for his years of service. Some could barely contain their joy.
Several elected officials who should have voted to impeach Mr Cuomo and convict him were surprised by his decision to step down – and some still wanted to move forward on the impeachment.
If Mr. Cuomo were convicted, he could again be banned from serving in the state.
Keeping Your Head Against Enemies and Asking for Time: In Cuomo’s Last Days
And finally: A puppet festival returns
Laurel Graeber of The Times writes:
After more than a year of crises linked to the pandemic, Manuel Antonio Morán wanted to give New York a gift. He envisioned something light and uplifting, but as stimulating and varied as the city itself. The answer? Puppets.
But there is nothing here to make you giggle or roll your eyes. The International Puppet Fringe Festival NYC, which begins today and features more than 50 shows and events, over a dozen short films and five accompanying exhibitions, including “Puppets of New York” at the Museum of the City of New York is far from being a children’s party.
“The false perception in the United States is that puppets are for children only or for educational purposes,” said Morán, artistic director of the festival, in an interview with the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center, the programming center of the Lower East Side. . “It’s something that I fight every day.”
This festival, which offers 60 percent of its performances for free (tickets for the rest are $ 15 each), can help win over skeptics. Although Morán founded Puppet Fringe NYC as a biennial in 2018 – Covid-19 prevented its 2020 edition – this version is almost twice the size of the original and essentially a rebirth. Kicking off Wednesday with the first Puppet Week NYC, which includes five days of live events, the festival runs through August 31, mostly in virtual form, with performances from countries like India, Israel, Argentina, Spain, South Korea and Côte d’Ivoire. .
It “represents the whole immigrant philosophy of the Lower East Side, channeled through the prism of these other citizens who are puppets,” said Libertad O. Guerra, executive director of Clemente.
This year’s festival will also feature puppet-building workshops, four of which are for adults.
Metropolitan newspaper: Pepsi-Cola sign
Dear Diary:
It was a rainy night, and I was on my way home from a date in Brooklyn. I contemplated the return trip to Manhattan and treated myself to a shared ride.
The car took another runner. As he climbed up, I picked up my headphones and prepared to spend the trip in pleasant silence.
Then he started to talk.
“What brings you to Brooklyn?” ” he said.
– A date, I said with a wink, pleased with myself.
He asked how we had met. With a sigh, I mentioned a dating app.
We started to moan on the dating scene. It’s all in apps these days, and no one is confident enough to strike up a conversation. No more classic New York encounters.
We spent the next 40 minutes talking about our work, our life in New York, our plans for the weekend. He made me smile and I made him laugh.
Everything calmed down and we watched the rain hit the window. I had the view of the river and my eyes went to the Pepsi-Cola sign.
“It’s so funny, isn’t it?” ” I said.
He asked what was so funny.
I realized I didn’t know, so I said, “New York. ” He accepted.
We stopped at his stop.
“Well I don’t think it’s gonna work with Brooklyn boy,” he said with a smile. “You will never be able to follow this route. “
– Virginie Girard
