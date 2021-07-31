In Vaccine Holdout States, a New Urgency to Administer Shots

Vaccinations are on the rise in states in the United States where delayed demand has left entire regions vulnerable to a wave of coronavirus cases caused by Delta. The change offers a sign of hope, even as cases known in the country since the start of the pandemic surpassed 35 million on Saturday.

For the third week in a row, the states with the highest number of coronavirus cases also have the highest vaccination rates, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House deputy press secretary, said on Friday.

In Mississippi, where 44% of adults have been fully immunized, the seven-day average of people receiving a first dose was 5,203 on July 27, more than triple the July 1 average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

The same pattern is at play for other less vaccinated states where infections are on the rise. From July 1 to July 28, Louisiana nearly quadrupled its seven-day average of first doses administered. And in Missouri, where the Delta variant sparked an outbreak in early July, the number of first doses given daily nearly doubled in a month.