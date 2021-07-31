In Vaccine Holdout States, a New Urgency to Administer Shots
Vaccinations are on the rise in states in the United States where delayed demand has left entire regions vulnerable to a wave of coronavirus cases caused by Delta. The change offers a sign of hope, even as cases known in the country since the start of the pandemic surpassed 35 million on Saturday.
For the third week in a row, the states with the highest number of coronavirus cases also have the highest vaccination rates, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House deputy press secretary, said on Friday.
In Mississippi, where 44% of adults have been fully immunized, the seven-day average of people receiving a first dose was 5,203 on July 27, more than triple the July 1 average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .
The same pattern is at play for other less vaccinated states where infections are on the rise. From July 1 to July 28, Louisiana nearly quadrupled its seven-day average of first doses administered. And in Missouri, where the Delta variant sparked an outbreak in early July, the number of first doses given daily nearly doubled in a month.
The CDC said on Friday that around 190.5 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, and around 164.2 million people were fully vaccinated, some with the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson but much more by the two-dose series produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
That still leaves more than half of the country not fully immunized, including around 48 million children under 12, who are ineligible. Only a full vaccination provides high protection against serious illness if a person is infected with the Delta variant.
The national outlook is deteriorating rapidly. Louisiana, which had an average of less than 400 cases per day in early July, now has an average of more than 4,100 cases per day, a record. The county that includes Jacksonville, Florida, averages nearly 1,200 cases per day.
Overall, daily case reports in the United States have increased 150% over the past two weeks, pushing the known pandemic total to over 35 million.
#Vaccine #Holdout #States #Urgency #Administer #Shots
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.