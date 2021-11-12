In Vadodara You Can Not Sell Nonveg food if it is visible

In Vadodara, Gujarat, preparations are being made to crack down on those selling non-vegetarian food in the open. Local reports say that the authorities have been instructed that non-vegetarian food should not be sold in the open stalls and those who are selling it should cover the non-vegetarian food completely. This rule will be applicable to those who sell eggs and things made from it in the open.

Earlier, the mayor of Rajkot, another city in Gujarat, had directed that stalls selling non-vegetarian food be confined to the Hawking Zone and removed from main roads. Only after this decision, Vadodara is also looking active in this direction.

These directions in Vadodara were reportedly passed by Hitendra Patel, who is the chairman of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation’s standing committee. At the same time, local reports say that there is still confusion at the ground level about how these instructions will be followed.

According to media reports, the official has directed that all food stalls, especially those selling non-vegetarian food such as fish, meat and eggs, should ensure that the food is covered well for hygiene reasons and also remove them from the main roads. should be given, as it creates a situation of traffic jam.

The officer says that no non-vegetarian food should be visible to anyone because it is related to our religious sentiments. He also said that it may be a very old practice that meat should be sold by showing it completely, but now the time has come to correct this practice.

According to the information received, State Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi has said that the sale of food items on the footpath is land-grabbing. This is also a kind of encroachment, which cannot be accepted.

He said that the footpath is for the pedestrians and cannot be encroached upon. Roadside food causes inconvenience to the passers-by and the fumes of spices cause damage to their eyes.