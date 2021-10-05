In Venice, high-tech tracking of tourists sounds the alarm

Originally, surveillance cameras beaming into the images – hundreds more across the city – were set up to monitor crime and reckless sailors. But now they double as visitor trackers, a way for officials to disperse the crowd.

Officials say the phone-location data will also alert them to the type of crowds crossing the city’s most famous bridges. Plus, they’re trying to figure out how many visitors are day-trippers who spend a little time in Venice – and a little bit of their money.

Once officials establish such a pattern, the information will be used to guide gate access and booking systems. If there are chances of congestion on certain days, the system will suggest alternate itineraries or travel dates. And the entry fee will be adjusted to charge a premium of up to 10 euros, or about $11.60, which is expected on high-traffic days.

City leaders dismissed critics who are concerned about the invasion of privacy, saying that all phone data is collected anonymously. The city is obtaining the information under a deal with TIM, an Italian phone company that, like many others, is capitalizing on the growing demand for the data by law enforcement, marketing firms and other businesses.

In fact, Venetians’ data is flowing as well, but city officials say they are receiving aggregated data and, therefore, they insist that it cannot be used to follow individuals. And the thrust of its program, he says, is to track tourists, which he says can usually be traced back to the short time they stay in the city.

“Every one of us leaves a mark,” said Marco Bettini, a manager at the IT company, Venice. “Even if you don’t communicate it, your phone operator knows where you sleep.” It also knows where you work, he said, and that on a typical day you’re visiting a city that’s not yours.

But Luca Corsato, a data manager in Venice, said the collection raises ethical questions because phone users may not be aware that a city can buy their data. He said that while cities have purchased phone location data to monitor crowds at specific events, he was unaware of any other city that was using it “largely and continuously” to monitor tourists.