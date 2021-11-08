In view of the matters related to minorities, American human rights recommended to keep India in the ‘country of special concern’, the country gave a strong response

Earlier too, India had said in its clarification on such a recommendation that the US body on international religious freedom speaks on the basis of prejudice only in those matters in which it has no right.

The US human rights body has said in a recommendation on international religious freedom that the US State Department should designate India, along with Russia, Syria and Vietnam, as a “country of particular concern” for religious freedom violations. Although such a recommendation has also been made in 2020, but during that time the US State Department did not agree to it.

Let us inform that this recommendation has been made a month before the release of Religious Freedom Rights Ranking. The US Human Rights Factsheet on India states that in 2020 and early 2021, the Indian government continued to implement policies that affected religious freedom for members of India’s Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Dalit and tribal communities.

It mentions the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, anti-conversion laws, endogamy restrictions and anti-cow slaughter laws. It is said to have fueled an “atmosphere of hatred, intolerance and fear”. India has strongly rejected the recommendation to keep it in countries with special concern about religious freedom.

The Indian Foreign Ministry has strongly objected, saying that the US human rights body has little understanding of India and its constitution. At the same time, according to the report of The Tribune, three neighboring countries of India are included in the list of countries of special concern in the ranking of religious freedom. Which includes Pakistan, China and Myanmar.

Apart from this, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Nigeria also come in this list. At the same time, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) wants the State Department to include Russia, Syria and Vietnam along with India in this red list.

Let us tell you that earlier also India had said in its clarification on such a recommendation that the US body on international religious freedom speaks on the basis of prejudice only in those matters in which it has no right.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom is an independent, bipartisan federal government body established by the US Congress to monitor, analyze, and report on religious freedom abroad.