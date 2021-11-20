In Welcoming Prince Charles, Egypt’s Leader Sends a Message

GIZA, EGYPT – The royal visit was strictly choreographed. Egyptian authorities closed roads, cleared rubbish and deported camel drivers, peddlers and tourists, eager to show the pyramids to the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla. But no one took stock of the stray dog.

As the Royal Black BMW pulled up to the Great Pyramid, clearly dull, it crossed the road, wagging its tail. There was a frantic shooting. The dog ran away, and the men in the suit let out a sigh. Giving their Royal Highness poses, laughing and embarking on a guided tour, Charles held Camilla’s hand and fixed her on the rocks.

The visit on Thursday afternoon was the royal family’s first visit to Egypt since 2006 and their first trip outside Britain since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. Her son was assigned travel duties.

But the Egypt that Charles saw was not the Egypt he saw 15 years ago, and seven years after Britain conquered Egypt, in 1889, the former Prince of Wales visited Egypt on a camel. Long business.