In Welcoming Prince Charles, Egypt’s Leader Sends a Message
GIZA, EGYPT – The royal visit was strictly choreographed. Egyptian authorities closed roads, cleared rubbish and deported camel drivers, peddlers and tourists, eager to show the pyramids to the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla. But no one took stock of the stray dog.
As the Royal Black BMW pulled up to the Great Pyramid, clearly dull, it crossed the road, wagging its tail. There was a frantic shooting. The dog ran away, and the men in the suit let out a sigh. Giving their Royal Highness poses, laughing and embarking on a guided tour, Charles held Camilla’s hand and fixed her on the rocks.
The visit on Thursday afternoon was the royal family’s first visit to Egypt since 2006 and their first trip outside Britain since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. Her son was assigned travel duties.
But the Egypt that Charles saw was not the Egypt he saw 15 years ago, and seven years after Britain conquered Egypt, in 1889, the former Prince of Wales visited Egypt on a camel. Long business.
Despite being a stray dog, this Egypt is no one’s colony.
The monarchy’s next stop after the pyramids on Thursday says a lot about where Egypt, under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is heading: an attractive new restaurant overlooking the pyramids, one of the jewels in the government’s campaign. Its star-studded charm has grown, with overflowing garbage and overzealous brokers obscuring its splendor.
In fact, Mr. Al-Sisi has planned a makeover for almost the whole of Egypt. In his rush to modernize the Arab world’s most populous country, he is building a vast new capital city, building new roads and bridges through central Cairo, demolishing poor informal neighborhoods and even removing tuk-tuk, using three-wheeled taxis for many poor people. Are gone. Country
After years of political turmoil and violence following Egypt’s 2011 revolution, Mr Al-Sisi, a former general who ousted a 2013 elected president and seized power after a military coup, has also ranked the country as a regional heavyweight: hosting the next United Nations climate summit. A growing competitor in the natural gas industry, a commercial destination for European energy and defense giants and a valuable partner for the United States on the Israel-Palestine question.
“For Egypt, this visit marks an important step forward as the government rehabilitates its image,” said Hafsa Halawa, an Egyptian-Iraqi-British non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute. “This visit has boosted the regime’s growing confidence,” she said.
All of this, despite growing repression and human rights abuses, has shaped Mr Al-Sisi’s regime. The day before Charles and Camilla arrived, an Egyptian court sentenced three main dissidents to life in prison.
For two countries with such a rich history – Britain ruled Egypt as a nominal colony until the 1950s, recruiting peasant laborers, violently crushing opposition and controlling Egypt’s economy – there was little tension surrounding the arrival of dynasties. (The main objections from the Egyptian side came from Princess Diana’s party, who welcomed the visit, expressing displeasure with Charles’ treatment of his ex-wife.)
Remains of the British monarchy are in Cairo, from the club of former British officials where upper-class Egyptians can still play croquet, to Downtown Square, named for the liberation of Egypt. But Egyptians are more likely to shed light on Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah, who plays for Manchester United and Liverpool, than to complain about Britain’s long-term control over the Suez Canal. Some Egyptians praised the British for building railways and other infrastructure, even though they were originally built for British economic interests.
Nowadays, relations are cordial, with Egypt welcoming large investments and trade from the British. Charles’s longtime meteorological advocate assigned the visit hosting duties for the World Meteorological Conference, which was held here. Will be coming to Glasgow this year and Egypt next year. The couple traveled to Alexandria on Friday before returning to Britain.
To acknowledge Charles’ interest in religious diversity, members of the royal family met with Mr. Al-Sisi on Thursday at Al-Azhar, the most influential center of Muslim education in Sunni Islam.
They then moved on to the pyramids, where the government has brought in one of the largest groups in Egypt to build new restaurants and new visitor centers, develop sound-and-light shows in the new electric bus system, and tour tourists.
The Grand Egyptian Museum, planned to open next year in the pyramids after years of delays as one of the largest museums in the world, is not far off. Its gray, angular largeness rarely contrasts much with the dusty-pink neo-classicism of the 119-year-old Egyptian museum in downtown Cairo, which it wants to replace.
Every week, a little more of the old museum’s treasures are brought in. Some mourn as the building empties, with its gentle, distorted charm. But it is difficult to deny the symbolic appeal of transferring Egypt’s pharaonic heritage away from the institution seen by Europeans – a building containing the names of some all-European Egyptologists who brought many of Egypt’s most important artefacts back to Europe – and an Egyptian-built museum.
The permanent possession of some of Egypt’s most famous antiquities in Europe, including the Rosetta Stone in the British Museum, is a painful issue in Egypt’s strained relations with the West.
Egyptian society, or at least those above it, has been leaning to the west since the 1860s, when the then ruler of Egypt, Khediv Ismail, rebuilt downtown Carolla with Parisian-style boulevards and European-style views. Today, wealthy Egyptians buy homes in gated communities with names like Beverly Hills; They ensure that their children will learn English, albeit at the expense of classical Arabic, in so-called private international schools like Malvern College.
“When you say twelve in Egyptian Arabic – ‘abroad’ – it automatically means good somewhere,” Yousef Rakha, the Egyptian novelist wrote in his 2020 essay, “Healing and Zaman.”
Mr al-Sisi also wants certification from the West, as he seeks to meet face-to-face with President Biden. But his government has also lashed out at Western nations for bringing Egyptians together under his rule, blaming dissent on foreign intervention, prosecuting lawyers’ groups for politically motivated allegations of foreign funding, and criticizing Egypt’s human rights record.
Defamation of the West may now be a little more than a beating in the chest of a nationalist, but it has its roots in the intense struggle under British control.
To quell the protests, the British first devised a series of repressive tactics, which were later used by their successors, the Egyptian dictators.
“The irony is that the Egyptian state implemented a number of techniques and institutions deployed to capture, torture, and sometimes assassinate its known enemies, and actually developed them to sustain British colonial rule,” said Aaron Jax, a professor of history at The. New School who wrote the book “Egypt’s Business: The Crisis of Colonial Semantics and Capitalism”.
The British merchants treated the Egyptians as backward, unfit to govern themselves. Mr L-Sisi is also often seen thinking a little about the Egyptians, whom he often advises to lose weight and stop having so many children.
Probably a factor as to why they’re doing so poorly – hours before Charles and Camilla arrive at the Pyramids.
The street, recently emptied by vendors of coffee carts and roasted yams, was lined up by police officers and flapping union jacks. The pyramids were once camel-free. All that is left are stray dogs.
