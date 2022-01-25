In which attractive design, premium features and great mileage are available

After reading the details of Top 3 Low Budget Premium Cars, you will be able to know which of these three cars can be the best option according to your budget and need.

If you want to buy a new car but have not found any good option due to low budget, then know here the complete details of the top 3 cars in the country which give strong mileage with premium features and design in low budget.

In these top 3 cars, we will tell you every small detail from their price to features and from mileage to specification.

Maruti SPresso: The Maruti Espresso is a mini SUV which is the lowest priced car in this segment that the company has launched in the market with three trims.

Talking about the engine of this car, it is a 998 cc 1 liter petrol engine that generates 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of peak torque, with which both manual and automatic transmission options are available.

Talking about the features, it gets features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, power windows, ABS, EBD, driver side airbag and speed alert.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 21.4 kmpl on petrol and 31.2 kmpl on CNG. The starting price of Maruti Espresso is Rs 3.85 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.56 lakh when going to the top variant.

Datsun GO: The Datsun Go is an attractively designed car that the company has launched in the market with five variants. Talking about the engine of this car, it has been given a 1.2 liter petrol engine of 1198 cc which generates power of 68 PS and peak torque of 104 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, heater, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD and dual airbags on the front seat have been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Datsun GO car gives a mileage of 19.59 kmpl. The starting price of Datsun GO is Rs 4.02 lakh, which goes up to Rs 6.51 lakh when going to the top variant.

Renault Kwid: Renault Kwid is a premium designed hatchback that the company has launched in the market with four trims. The car is powered by a 999 cc 0.8 liter petrol engine that generates 54 PS of power and 72 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of Renault Kwid, features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, manual AC, reversing camera, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors have been provided.

Regarding mileage, Renault claims that this Renault Kwid car gives a mileage of 22.3 kmpl. The starting price of Renault Kwid is Rs 4.24 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.80 lakh when it goes to its top variant.