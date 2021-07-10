In Wimbledon Loss, Karolina Pliskova Sees a Silver Lining

“I feel like, okay, I’m crying in the locker room, but not on the pitch,” Pliskova said, berating herself further. “Somehow I couldn’t. People, they applauded so much. Too many emotions.

Tennis, as Pliskova well knows, offers extreme extremes of success and failure. A total of 128 women start a draw, and this number is halved each round until only one remains to hold the trophy. The 127 others are losers.

“We both tried to win so someone has to lose,” Pliskova said with a small shrug. “You have to accept it. I definitely will.

“I know how to lose, trust me,” she added with a laugh. “I’m so good at it.”

Pliskova’s career is, by some cold measures, disappointing. She has played 36 times in the singles main draw of a Grand Slam tournament, including 21 in the top 10, and has yet to win a title. In her previous final appearance at the 2016 US Open, Pliskova led Angelique Kerber, 3-1, in the third set before the German returned to claim the title.

But Pliskova also reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings, having spent eight weeks in No. 1 in 2017, which turns out to be a rarer achievement. Since the rankings began in November 1975, only 27 women have reached the top spot, while 51 women have won major singles titles.