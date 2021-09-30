In Your Facebook Feed: Oil Industry Pushback Against Biden Climate Plans
Ads appear on Facebook millions of times a week. They take aim at vulnerable Democrats in Congress by name, warning that the $3.5 trillion budget bill – one of the Biden administration’s biggest efforts to pass meaningful climate policy – is doomed to the United States economy. will do it.
“Some politicians, including Rep. Houlahan, are setting their sights on pushing for tax increases on American energy producers,” read an ad attacking Pennsylvania’s Chrissy Houlahan. A tax hike on US energy producers is the equivalent of putting US energy at risk. Jobs. Call Representative Houlahan now!”
The paid posts are part of a wider attack by the oil and gas industry against the budget bill, whose fate now hangs in the balance. Among the climate provisions that are likely to be left out of the plan are efforts to slash billions of dollars in fossil-fuel tax breaks – provisions that experts say encourage the burning of fossil fuels responsible for catastrophic climate change.
On Thursday, details emerged of a deal between Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, a Democrat who holds heavy sway in the divided Senate, which has said he is not interested in such a detailed does not support the bill. According to a memorandum outlining the agreement, previously obtained by Politico, Mr Manchin said if the law includes extensions to small tax credits for wind and solar power, it should not undo tax breaks for fossil fuel producers. needed.
The American Petroleum Institute, the largest trade group in the oil and gas industry, has been central to efforts for continued tax breaks for oil and gas. It’s using a front group called Energy Citizen, which API also used a decade ago to successfully thwart a “cap-and-trade” plan that allowed companies to buy and sell specials while keeping the planet warm. A limit will be set on the emission of greenhouse gases. Allows to live under that roof.
In the first six months of this year, API spent more than $2 million directly lobbying Congress on issues, including taxes, according to federal disclosures. API, whose members include Exxon Mobil, Chevron and BP, has also launched a seven-figure TV campaign opposing the various measures in the reconciliation package.
And on Facebook, the API has spent nearly half a million dollars running hundreds of ads attacking the bill since August 11, when the Senate passed a budget proposal, according to ad data analyzed by Influence Map, a London-based think tank. According to Corporate Tracks Impact on Policy Making, ads, including at least 286 that target individual members of Congress, have been viewed at least 21 million times.
The API’s average daily spending on budget-attacking Facebook ads has exceeded the group’s previous peak spending, set after then-presidential candidate Joe Biden announced his climate plans in July 2020, data shows. . (Detailed Facebook data on political ad spend is only available as of May 2018.)
Meanwhile, Sen applauds Manchin for his opposition to the API advertising plan. Sen. Manchin has received more campaign donations from the oil, coal and gas industries than any other senator. “Help us thank Senator Joe Manchin,” reads a recent ad, “for being a champion of American-made energy.”
Megan Bloomgren, an API spokeswoman, said the industry group is working with policymakers on both sides of the aisle on climate policy, and it continues to support carbon pricing. “Policies contained in a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that limit U.S. energy access and impose punitive taxes are the wrong way to address our shared goal for emissions reductions and only lead to more imports and higher costs for Americans. cause,” she said.
Statistics show that Exxon Mobil, the largest oil and gas producer in the United States, has spent about $1.6 million on political and ongoing advertisements. This is the company’s highest daily spend on Facebook ads since the presidential election.
While many of the ads speak generally about the oil industry, others urge voters to convene their representatives: “Tell Congress that American businesses can’t increase tax,” reads a recent Exxon ad.
Exxon spokeswoman Casey Norton said the company’s efforts were “completely transparent and reported to the appropriate agencies.” He said the company’s efforts were “related to a tax burden that could hurt American businesses, and we have made that position publicly known.” Exxon continues to support climate action, including regulating the price of methane, a particularly potent greenhouse gas, as well as carbon, and supports the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, he said.
Jake Carbone, a senior analyst at Influence Map, said the ads had a wide reach and potential impact.
“They are getting millions of views,” he said. “Even if only a small percentage of the people who see those ads actually contact the representative, there’s still going to be a lot of calls.”
Environmental groups are coping with their own spending on ads. For example, the League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power said they spent $3.2 million on digital ads since August, including ads against Republicans in Congress, such as Maria Salazar of Florida, who voted against the bill.
“Florida families need Maria Salazar to see what’s in front of them,” says an ad running September 8. “The danger is real. Extreme weather is more intense and more frequent than ever before – and even more reason to act now.”
“It is time to tune API’s self-service campaigns against climate action and focus on getting the Build Back Better Act to the finish line before our window closes,” said Lori Lodds, Climate Power Executive Director “
Researchers who studied oil and gas impact campaigns said the industry campaigns are the latest chapter in a long history of blocking climate policy.
API It was one of the first industry bodies to have extensive early knowledge about climate change, said Benjamin Franta, a Stanford researcher and co-founder of the Climate Social Science Network, a global network of scholars who study climate politics. “It was one of the first in the industry to reduce the threat of climate change and promote greater fossil fuel expansion,” he said.
In recent months, the industry lobby group said it supports tougher climate action, including putting a price on carbon pollution. Both API and Exxon are the target of investigations by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform into their past attempts to block climate policy. API has said it “welcomes the opportunity to testify.”
Much of the industry’s efforts have focused on protecting the special tax breaks that benefit producers. But experts say subsidies are unnecessary for a profitable and mature industry like oil.
Furthermore, the burning of fossil fuels has driven climate change, a landmark scientific report released by the United Nations this year highlights a link. In a separate report, the International Energy Agency said countries around the world need to immediately stop approving new oil and gas fields if they want to avert the most devastating effects of climate change.
“Subsidies can make the difference between a sector going forward or not,” said Pete Eriksson, climate policy program director at the Stockholm Environment Institute.
President Biden had made it a key component of his climate agenda, along with a $150 billion program designed to replace most of the country’s coal and gas-burning power plants with wind, solar and nuclear power over the next decade. In his US job plan, President Biden called for “an end to billions of dollars in subsidies, loopholes and special foreign tax credits for the fossil fuel industry.” Clean energy can provide more sustainable jobs, argues President Biden.
Environmental groups and climate researchers have both called for an end to fossil fuel subsidies, which amount to $350 billion in the world’s richest countries, more than double estimates of subsidies for renewable energy.
Industry groups such as API and the US Chamber of Commerce have defended the tax provisions. “They allow our industry to recover its costs and invest in the next project,” a group of oil-industry groups wrote in a letter to Oregon Democrat and chairman of the powerful Senate Committee on Finance, Ron Wyden, in June. .
There are repeals, including potentially tax cuts for “intangible drilling costs,” which allow producers to deduct the bulk of the cost of drilling new wells, as well as tax credits for an unconventional process known as enhanced oil recovery. is called. This credit encourages producers to drill for oil using methods that are not economical with oil market prices, a congressional review said last year.
Also missing is the repeal of a provision known as the “percentage reduction allowance,” which allows independent oil and gas producers and royalty holders to deduct 15 percent of gross revenue year over year; Which enables small operators to keep non-economical, marginal wells running as well. The Biden administration has calculated that getting rid of these and other fossil fuel tax preferences would generate about $35 billion over the next decade.
#Facebook #Feed #Oil #Industry #Pushback #Biden #Climate #Plans
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.