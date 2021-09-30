In Your Facebook Feed: Oil Industry Pushback Against Biden Climate Plans

Ads appear on Facebook millions of times a week. They take aim at vulnerable Democrats in Congress by name, warning that the $3.5 trillion budget bill – one of the Biden administration’s biggest efforts to pass meaningful climate policy – is doomed to the United States economy. will do it.

“Some politicians, including Rep. Houlahan, are setting their sights on pushing for tax increases on American energy producers,” read an ad attacking Pennsylvania’s Chrissy Houlahan. A tax hike on US energy producers is the equivalent of putting US energy at risk. Jobs. Call Representative Houlahan now!”

The paid posts are part of a wider attack by the oil and gas industry against the budget bill, whose fate now hangs in the balance. Among the climate provisions that are likely to be left out of the plan are efforts to slash billions of dollars in fossil-fuel tax breaks – provisions that experts say encourage the burning of fossil fuels responsible for catastrophic climate change.

On Thursday, details emerged of a deal between Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, a Democrat who holds heavy sway in the divided Senate, which has said he is not interested in such a detailed does not support the bill. According to a memorandum outlining the agreement, previously obtained by Politico, Mr Manchin said if the law includes extensions to small tax credits for wind and solar power, it should not undo tax breaks for fossil fuel producers. needed.