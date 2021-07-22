“Inazuma is beautiful”: Genshin Impact fans react to the latest update with scenic beauty and background music

Inazuma is a hotly-discussed topic within the Genshin Impact community, particularly due to its beautiful scenery and beloved characters.Genshin Impact 2.0 introduced a myriad of well-liked features, with Inazuma being one of the most anticipated in recent months. Thankfully, Inazuma delivered. It’s a captivating and exciting new location that many Genshin Impact fans have enjoyed exploring thus far.Unsurprisingly, many of these fans have taken to Twitter to voice their pleasure with the new content.Genshin Impact fans react to Inazuma and its beautiful scenery & music//genshin impact inazuma spoilers lolAAA ITS ALL SO BEAUTIFUL Gotta be my fav regions now pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/qMMCp5viJd— bongo | INAZUMA ONG FUNSNDJRJSJSAJJA (@BongoLad) July 21, 2021The vast majority of Twitter engagements for Inazuma seem to range from positive to overwhelmingly positive. Many Genshin Impact players adore the new location, and it’s easy to see why.It’s been a while since Genshin Impact had a brand new location, and Inazuma has rekindled some players’ love for exploration.Inazuma’s beautiful music Genshin Impact has an often overlooked soundtrack. However, its music often delivers, with Inazuma’s OST being a prime example of that. The OST has an overwhelmingly positive reaction on YouTube, with many Genshin Impact fans praising Yu-Peng Chen for his excellent work.The music is appropriate for the setting, and many fans commented on what their favorite tracks were on that video. Of course, there is also some nostalgia in the YouTube comment section from fans reminiscing of similar-sounding games.Twitter users reactionsInazuma looks very beautiful 🥺💕 pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/eO4Q3J9FRF— shark has genshin brainrot (@SHARKD0GG0) July 21, 2021 It’s not uncommon for Genshin Impact fans to find various photos in Inazuma, which show off its beautiful scenery. In the Tweet above, one can see how unique and different Inazuma is compared to other locations in Genshin Impact.Had a bit of fun while exploring inazuma (:#GenshinImpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/gmbqtCmsAi— Alice (@Cloudly_nichq) July 21, 2021Inazuma is a colorful location, which has prompted many Genshin Impact fans to take photos of their adventures through this beautiful scenery.What a beautiful view…#GenshinImpact #原神 #Inazuma pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/JP8mDrdBUK— DevilTakoyaki (@deviltakoyaki) July 21, 2021Inazuma looks completely different from Mondstadt and Liyue but in a good way. Like with those cities, there are plenty of beautiful views one can get at various locations. Hey guys! Remember not to rush Inazuma! I know you want the primos, but make sure you take your time. Rushing through it will make you run out of content and things to do, and Inazuma is absolutely beautiful. So just take your time with jt pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/xXEBp78SSh— Just trying to make you smile (@XDknights) July 21, 2021Naturally, some players just want others to enjoy Inazuma for what it is, and not rush through it mindlessly.// inazuma spoilers , genshin spoilersthe most beautiful, lovely, elegant, graceful and pretty woman who is named ayaka!! and aether ig 😒. pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/djQhHRAF7L— jai / jesi ✧ carrd byf (@jaisang_) July 21, 2021Some Twitter reactions are simple and mild, focusing on the new characters found in Inazuma. In the Tweet above, Genshin Impact fans can see Ayaka and Aether standing next to one another, with a gorgeous background.Inazuma reminded me why i love Genshin Impact. I actually haven’t had this much fun since i was like ar30, there’s so much new content to explore it’s insane.— Zy0x (@Zy0x_) July 21, 2021Genshin Impact fans don’t always need to react with photos or videos to show their love for the new content. In the Tweet above, one can see how many Genshin Impact fans just love exploring Inazuma. well done genshin impact developers i am obsessed with inazuma this place is just too beautiful pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/Xc8LikguFa— mya || certified venti simp™ (@bertobatos) July 21, 2021The Tweet above showcases a terrific example of four different yet aesthetically pleasing locations in Inazuma.Inazuma is soooo beautiful 🌸#genshinimpact #kazuha pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/26zrfHgeJx— Leoren 🌟 packing FFXV PO (@LeorenArt) July 21, 2021Kazuha fans are taking advantage of the many good photo opportunities present within Inazuma in Genshin Impact.Inazuma is freakin’ beautiful. #PS4share #GenshinImpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/VA8VCRic8r— Chabacca (@chabacca893) July 21, 2021Another example related to the previous Tweet. Absolutely in love with Inazuma & the music of Narukami Island#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/NnZG0u7k5p— Paul Lombardo (@KopiKitten) July 21, 2021It’s also worth mentioning that the music in Inazuma is stupendous.Zhong li’s revenge for not having his own statue in Liyue#Inazuma #GenshinImpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/J1ptEEYyMC— Momon (@chengj77) July 21, 2021Some Twitter reactions are more humorous than others, as Zhongli is capable of ruining otherwise beautiful locations in rather humorous ways.we tried to ice bridge there LMAOOO#inazuma #genshin #genshinimpact pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/qr111ZgkrA— jess ☆ (@shirakyoro) July 21, 2021Of course, not everybody’s trip to Inazuma went according to plan. Those trying to access the region through alternative means (like with an ice bridge) will be disappointed to hear that they cannot get to Inazuma this way.