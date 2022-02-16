Including Kajol and Alka Yagnik these celebs reached Bappi Lahiri’s House! These stars including Alka Yagnik and Kajol reached Bappi Lahiri’s house, pictures surfaced!

Entertainment

32 seconds ago
Vishwajit Chatterjee

Vishwajit Chatterjee

Actor Vishwajit Chatterjee arrives at Bappi Lahiri’s house. He was caught on the camera of the media. It is said that Vishwajeet was very close to him. His picture is going viral.

Alka Yagnik

Alka Yagnik

Bollywood’s famous singer Alka Yagnik also reached Bappi Lahiri’s house to pay her last respects. His picture has also surfaced. He has done a lot of work with Bappi Da.

Sharbani Mukherjee

Sharbani Mukherjee

Actress Sharbani Mukherjee also reached Bappi Lahiri’s house on the occasion. They have been seen after a long time. People are constantly gathering for the last darshan.

Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan

Famous film director Rakesh Roshan was also seen outside Bappi Lahiri’s house. He had come for his last darshan.

Kajol and Tanuja

Kajol and Tanuja

Actress Kajol also reached for the last glimpse of Bappi Lahiri. He was accompanied by his mother and famous actor Tanuja. Pictures of both are going on in the discussion.

Singer Shaan

Singer Shaan

Bollywood singer Shaan also came to pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri.

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry was also caught on camera.

Lalit Pandit

Lalit Pandit

Lalit Pandit arrived for Bappi Da’s last darshan.

