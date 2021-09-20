Income, Salary, Car, Bio, Career

YK Osiris is an American singer, song writer and rapper who was born on September 7, 1998, in Jacksonville, Florida, United States and has a net worth of $2 million. He is popular around the world for the singles “Worth It” and “Valentine”. His annual income is around $100,000 in 2021.

The parents of YK Osiris have a total of 8 children. YK Osiris’s parents were separated at a very young age. Since then YK Osiris was raised by his mother. Before joining the singing line, YK Osiris also did piracy to fulfill his need.

YK Osiris was in love with music from a very young age. He gave more importance to old songs. He showed his talent to the public at the age of 17. In 2017, he released the song “Fake Love”. It was a huge hit and got over 2 million spins on SoundCloud in a short span of time.

Name: YK Osiris
net worth: $2 million
Ages: 23
Country: United States of america
Birth: September 7, 1998
Income: $100,000 (annual)
Last Update: 2021

net worth in 2021 $2 million
net worth in 2020 $1.7 million
net worth in 2019 $1.4 million
net worth in 2018 $1 million
net worth in 2017 $0.5 million

YK Osiris was born on 7 September 1998 in Florida, United States. It is said that YK Osiris did not get the love of his parents. His mother raised him along with 6 sisters and one brother. Osiris started rapping as a child.

He was a big fan of Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars. In the early days, YK Osiris got involved in some criminal work because of the economic condition of his family. He used to earn money by stealing cars.

In 2017, she released her first song, Fake Love, on multiple streaming platforms and garnered nearly 1.5 million views on SoundCloud. After the success of this song, YK Osiris released his second song titled “I’m Next” in January 2018. This song also became very popular.

A few months later, YK released another single in April. Valentine” which also got good response. People went crazy about his songs and famous rapper Lil Uzi Vert also released a remix version of his song.

In 2019, she launched another great single titled “Worth It”. It was the best song of his career, reaching number 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

net worth $2 million
Name YK Osiris
Ages 23 years old
Height 5 feet 9 inches
weight 70 kg (approx)
profession singer
Date of birth September 7, 1998
birth place Florida, United States
the nationality American
Income 100,000

The childhood of YK Osiris was full of troubles. He also had to steal to fulfill his daily routine. But now the time has changed. His real earnings are the songs of YK Osiris. Now YK Osiris is not dependent on anyone for money. He is earning thousands of dollars through his songs. His biggest earnings come from selling songs, live events.

As of 2021, YK Osiris has a net worth of $2 million. One of the rising stars in the music industry. Most of his earnings come from live events and song platforms. His annual salary is around $100,000.

