Income Tax Department issues three e-mail IDs for registration under e-Assessment Scheme

Income Tax Department has given a big relief to the taxpayers. The Income Tax Department on Saturday issued three official email IDs for taxpayers to file complaints under the ‘faceless’ or e-assessment scheme. Under the e-assessment scheme, there is no face-to-face encounter between the taxpayer and the tax officer. This will make it much easier for taxpayers to make complaints. Also, all their problems will be solved easily.

The Department put out a message on its official Twitter page saying that with a view to further improve the Taxpayers Service in sync with the Taxpayers’ Charter, the Income Tax Department has launched a dedicated e-mail under the Faceless Scheme for lodging complaints in respect of pending cases. -Mail ID has been created. The department said complaints can be filed under three different email ids created for the purpose.

Under the faceless assessment system, the taxpayer does not need to visit the department’s office or meet any officer of the department for income tax related works. A central electronic-based system will do all this. This scheme was launched by the central government in 2019.

Out of the three email IDs issued by the Income Tax Department, [email protected] for faceless assessment scheme, [email protected] for faceless penalty and [email protected] can be used for faceless appeals.





