Income Tax Department raids houses of many others including former CM BS Yeddyurappa close undisclosed income of more than Rs 750 crores

Kiran Parashar

Undisclosed income of Rs 750 crore has been unearthed as a result of a five-day search operation conducted by the Income Tax department in Karnataka and three other states. During this former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa The raids were conducted at 47 places, including the house of a close friend of K.

According to the Income Tax department, a search and seizure operation was conducted against three prime contractors of Bengaluru engaged in the execution of irrigation and highway projects. The search began on October 7 and involved more than 300 officers.

The Income Tax Department said, “These three groups were engaged in hiding their income by resorting to booking of bogus purchases, heavy wages of workers, bogus sub-contract expenses etc. The investigation revealed that fake sub-contracts were booked by a group in the name of around 40 persons having no connection with the construction business. On enquiry, these people have admitted to misappropriation.”

One of the groups admitted to indulging in expenditure on workers worth Rs 382 crore. Apart from this, another group has received housing entries worth Rs 105 crore from non-existing paper companies. Various incriminating evidence in the form of physical documents and digital records have been seized, among others. unaccounted cash of Rs 4.69 crore during the course of action; unaccounted jewelery and bullion worth Rs 8.67 crore; And silver articles worth Rs 29.83 lakh have been seized.

The Income Tax Department said that undisclosed income of about Rs 750 crore has been unearthed in the search and seizure proceedings against these three groups. Out of this Rs 487 crore has been accepted by the said groups as their undisclosed income. An IT department official said properties of Yeddyurappa’s aide Umesh were also raided, but the officer did not give any further details about him.

Umesh, a driver-cum-conductor in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), somehow became a personal assistant to Ayanur Manjunath, BJP MLC from Shivamogga. He later joined Yeddyurappa’s son Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra. During Yediyurappa’s rule, Umesh worked as a private secretary in the CM’s office and reportedly became close to his other son, BY Vijayendra.

A day after the raid, the BMTC withdrew Umesh’s deputation to the CM’s office. He was the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai He remained in the CM’s office even after taking over as the Chief Minister of the state. A BMTC official said that Umesh is posted as a driver at Puttanahalli depot and will no longer work in the Chief Minister’s Office.

After the raid, opposition leaders and some BJP leaders targeted Yeddyurappa. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said the raids were a result of internal fighting within the BJP.

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath, who joined the saffron party in 2019 after leaving the JD(S), alleged that Yeddyurappa had to step down following a tender allotment scam involving Vijayendra and Umesh. Viswanath has not had a good relationship with Yeddyurappa as he was denied a cabinet berth during the latter’s chief ministership.