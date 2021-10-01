Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021, 10th pass can apply, salary upto 1.42 lakh per month, check details here – Sarkari Naukri

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Lucknow has invited applications for the recruitment of sportspersons as Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff. A total of 28 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. The last date for submission of application form is 30 September. Candidates are required to send their application through registered post to Income Tax Officer (HQ) (Admn.), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aayakar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow-226001.

Candidates are informed that “the posts are temporary but likely to be permanent. The probation period is 2 years.

Graduates are eligible for Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant posts. Those applying for the post of Tax Assistant should have a data entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

Class 10 pass is the minimum educational qualification for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff.

The best three performances in the Games in the calendar years (in descending order) 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016 will be considered for evaluation.

Talking about the salary, the salary for the posts of MTS will range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. The salary for the post of Tax Assistant will range from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month. At the same time, for the post of Income Tax Inspector, the salary will range from Rs 44,900 per month to Rs 1,42,400 per month.

Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for the post of Income Tax Inspector should be between 18 years to 30 years. For Tax Assistant should be between 18 years to 27 years. Must be between 18 years to 25 years for Multi Tasking Staff. The direct link to check the notification is https://incometaxindia.gov.in/news/recruitment_of_meritorious_sportspersons__iti_ta_mts_10_8_21.pdf.





