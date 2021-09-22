Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff Posts before 30 September. Check here for details

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Principal Chief Commissioner, Income Tax Department has issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Income Tax Department Inspector and Tax Assistant under Sports Quota in Uttar Pradesh (East) Region. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 September.

A total of 28 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 12 posts of Multi Tasking Staff, 13 posts of Tax Assistant and 3 posts of Income Tax Inspector are included. Selected candidates for the post of Income Tax Inspector will be given salary ranging from Rs 44900 to Rs 142400 per month under Pay Level 7. Whereas, for the post of Tax Assistant, a salary of Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 will be available under Pay Level-4 and Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 per month under Pay Level 1 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

For recruitment to the post of Income Tax Inspector, the candidate should have a degree from a recognized university or institute. Whereas, for recruitment to the post of Tax Assistant, one should have a data entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour in addition to the degree. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff, the candidate should have passed class 10th or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Tax Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff should be between 18 years to 27 years. Whereas, for the recruitment to the post of Income Tax Inspector, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested candidates for recruitment to various posts in Income Tax Department can send their application in the prescribed format and other necessary documents to the address given in the notification by 30 September. Before applying all the candidates must check their eligibility. For more details check the notification available on the official website incometaxindia.gov.in.

