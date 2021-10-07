Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Tax Assistant and other posts. Check here for vacancy and other details

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Income Tax Department has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff under Sports Quota in Delhi Region. interested candidates Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 Candidates can apply in the prescribed format till 15 November 2021.

According to the official notification, a total of 21 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, there are 11 posts of Tax Assistant, 5 posts of Stenographer and 5 posts of Multi Tasking Staff. For recruitment to the post of Tax Assistant, the candidate should have a degree from a recognized university. Also must have a data entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour. Whereas, for the post of Stenographer, the candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking Staff, the candidate should have passed class 10 or equivalent examination.

Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts in Income Tax Department. However, age relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will get 10 years relaxation. For detailed information on educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check the official notification.

If this recruitment is being done under sports quota, then players representing the state or country in national or international competition in any sport can apply for these posts. For this, candidates have to submit their application to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002 by 15 November 2021. For more details you can check the official website.

