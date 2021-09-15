Income Tax Department Survey on Sonu Sood: Sonu Sood
A few days after Sonu Sood became the brand ambassador for the Delhi government’s guidance program, the Income Tax Department survey is being conducted here. The report also said that Sonu Sood refused to answer questions about her possible entry into politics after a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal.
Explaining in an interview, Sonu Sood had said in a section of the media that reports of his political ambitions were false and baseless. Sonu Sood had said that he has no interest in family and politics and he does not join any political party.
