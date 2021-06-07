Income Tax return new e-Filing portal launched : All you need to know

The revenue tax division of India has changed its outdated portal with a new one on June 7, 2021. The portal was not useful for the previous few days for the launch of the new web site. This new web site goals to present higher services for the taxpayers with varied new options added to it. The new e-filing portal offers taxpayer comfort and a contemporary, seamless expertise for taxpayers.

Listed below are the options and the hyperlink to the new web site launched

Web site of New Income Tax Portal: The older portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in is changed with the new portal www.incometaxgov.in. This new portal has give you varied new user-friendly advantages.

Image Credit score: Income Tax Division

Options of the New Income Tax Portal:

Person pleasant: The new taxpayer portal will present fast revenue tax returns (ITRs) to concern fast refunds to taxpayers.

Image Credit score: Income Tax Division

Single Dashboard: The one dashboard will assist with all of the interactions and pending stuff uploaded for follow-up motion by the taxpayers.

This may assist the taxpayer to attain out instantly if they’ve queries. The portals have detailed FAQs, consumer manuals, movies, and chatbot/reside agent for a user-friendly connection. Further Functionalities: The new portal comprises new revenue tax kinds, including tax professionals, submitting responses to notices together with faceless scrutiny or appeals might be accessible.

