Increase in Indian students in American universities – 32% increase in Indian students in American universities

The number of Indian students in American universities has increased by 32% compared to last year. According to SEVIS by the Numbers, a report on the number of students studying in the United States from other countries, the number of Indian students attending American universities has increased by 32% since 2014. The number of students coming to study from Asia is 76% of the number of students coming from all over the world.



China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Mexico and Brazil are among the top 10 countries for acquiring international student citizenship.