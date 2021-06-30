Increase mobile speed with these two tricks of WhatsApp

The phone’s memory is soon filled with photos and videos on WhatsApp throughout the day. The phone is slow. In such a situation, with these two tricks of WhatsApp, you can increase the speed of the mobile.

Nowadays everyone uses a smartphone and many people are connected to their WhatsApp account. Throughout the day, many photos and videos come on WhatsApp which are automatically downloaded. After some time the phone’s memory gets full and the phone starts running slowly. When the speed of the phone is slow, the user starts getting angry, he gets irritated. So I know ways to increase mobile speed with WhatsApp tricks.

Make your smartphone fast with these 2 tricks of WhatsApp

way no-1

Completely turn off auto download in your WhatsApp account so that if anyone sends anything, it is not downloaded automatically. This will also not fill the memory.

Turn off auto download like this

To turn off auto download in WhatsApp, go to Settings in your WhatsApp, then go to Storage & Data and put No at all there.

Method No-2

If you want to join the group and also keep auto download. But if you want to clean the data from time to time, then you can also do it, because most of the mobile memory is filled with photos and videos coming on WhatsApp. For this, you open WhatsApp, then go to Settings, then go to Storage and Data. You can delete the data by clicking on Manage Data at the top there. In this way, with these two tricks of WhatsApp, you can free up a lot of storage on your mobile, so that your mobile will start running a little faster.