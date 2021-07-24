Increased Threat From Al-Qaeda Working Under Taliban In Afghanistan: United Nation Report

A new UN report has warned that many places in Afghanistan are under increasing threat from terrorist groups like Daesh and al-Qaeda. The security situation remains critical, with uncertainty surrounding the peace process and the risk of further deterioration.

Kabul. With the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, the terror of the Taliban is increasing once again. In view of the activities of Taliban, concerns have increased in neighboring countries as well as in other countries. At the same time, now the United Nations has given a big warning.

A UN Security Council report published on Thursday said that the Khorasan branch of Daesh, or ISIL-K, moved into other provinces of Afghanistan, including Nuristan, during 2020 in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, despite regional, leadership, manpower and financial losses. has gone. Badgi, Sar-e-Pul, Baglan, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Kabul, where fighters have set up sleeper cells, Tolo News reported.

The report said the group has strengthened its position in and around Kabul, where it conducts most of its attacks, targeting minorities, activists, government employees and personnel of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

Daesh has carried out several attacks recently

The UN report said Daesh had recently claimed responsibility for the brutal June 8 attack that killed 10 humanitarian destroyers working with the HALO Trust in Baghlan province and injured 16 others.

Tolo News said that in its efforts to revive, ISIL-K has prioritized the recruitment and training of new supporters. Its leaders also hope to attract the militant Taliban and other extremists who reject a peace deal between the US and the Taliban in Afghanistan and recruit fighters from the Syrian Arab Republic, Iraq and other conflict areas.

The report said estimates of the strength of Daesh’s Khorasan branch are widely held, with one member state reporting between 500 and 1,500 fighters and another reporting that it could rise to 10,000 in the medium term. “One member state said that ISIL-K was largely underground and covert.” Its leader, Shahab al-Muhajir, alias Sanaullah, cooperates with Sheikh Tamim, the head of the al-Sadiq office.

The report further states that Tamim and his office have been tasked by the Daesh core group to oversee the network connecting the Khorasan branch to the wider Daesh presence in the region.

Al-Qaeda is present in 15 provinces of Afghanistan

The UN report states that as the UN Monitoring Team has reported in its 12th report to the Security Council Committee established pursuant to Resolution 1988 (2011), al-Qaeda has been established in at least 15 Afghan provinces, mainly the eastern , is present in the southern and south-eastern region.

The report said al-Qaeda’s weekly Thabat newsletter reports on its operations inside Afghanistan. Tolo News said that al-Qaeda (AQIS) in the Indian subcontinent operates under Taliban protection from Kandahar, Helmand and Nimroj provinces. Since the death of Asim Omar in 2019, Al Qaeda has been led by Osama Mahmood. The report said the group mainly consists of Afghan and Pakistani nationals, as well as individuals from Bangladesh, India and Myanmar.

On 30 March, AQIS commander Dawat Bek Tajiki (aka Abu Mohammed al-Tajiki) was killed by Afghan forces in the Gyan district of Paktika province. “Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri is assessed by member states to be alive but ill in Afghanistan. His most likely successor, Saif al-Adl, is reported to remain in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the report said. “

The report noted that member states differ as to what al-Adl’s options would be if he is called upon to succeed al-Zawahiri, but most assess that he will have to proceed to establish himself in Afghanistan. , may not be an option.

The calculation of al-Qaeda’s leadership succession is complicated by the peace process in Afghanistan, where, under the Doha Agreement of February 2020, the Taliban is committed to suppressing any international terrorist threat. The report said, but it is not clear whether Saif al-Adl will be able to travel to Afghanistan to take the position of leader of al-Qaeda.

The report noted that some member states point to its history of living and operating from Africa and assess that it may choose to base itself there. Tolo News said the report also added that the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the IMU, is facing financial difficulties and a Taliban that is less friendly than before.