Increased trouble for those who have old vehicles! Eight times fee will have to be paid on registration renewal, know the reason

The problem has increased for those who have old vehicles. Because the government has taken a strict step to remove the old vehicles running on the road. The government has increased the duty on registration renewal of old vehicles by eight times. Due to which the problem of people driving old vehicles has increased further. The government has taken this step to reduce vehicular pollution. Under this, if your car is 15 years old, and you want to renew its registration, then you will have to pay eight times the fee. At present this amount is Rs 600, which will increase to 5000 from April 2022.

According to the new information of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the price of renewal of registration of old vehicles has been increased. To drive a used vehicle in Delhi, instead of 300 rupees will have to be paid on the old bike and other related vehicles. This rule is part of the automobile scrappage policy. According to this rule, if there are vehicles like buses and trucks that are 15 years old, then to get the fitness certificate, you will have to pay 12,500, which was only 1500 now. On the other hand, for a middle class vehicle like a car or other, you will have to pay 10 thousand. For the registration renewal certificate of imported car, you will have to pay up to 40 thousand while for imported bike you will have to pay 10 thousand.

Provision for delay in obtaining certificate

If the fitness certificate expires, you will be charged Rs 50 per day for that. On the other hand, if there is a delay in renewing the registration, then an additional fee of Rs 500 will be charged every month from commercial vehicles and Rs 300 for private vehicles.

Why did the government take this step?

Every year the level of pollution in Delhi reaches the highest level. Due to which people living in Delhi NCR are forced to consume poisonous air. One of the main reasons for this is the smoke emanating from the vehicles. For this reason, the government has increased the registration renewal price to reduce pollution so that old vehicles are less visible on the roads and pollution caused by them is also reduced.