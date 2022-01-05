IND – 101/2 (22.4), India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score Updates, Day 3: Pujara hits 2 fours in Lungi’s over, India crosses 100; Here’s the live score update of the match

Cricket live score India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 3: The second Test of the 3-match series between India and South Africa is being played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Today i.e. on 5th January 2022 is the third day of the competition. A total of 22 wickets have fallen in the last 2 days.

Both the teams have been all out once. In the second innings too, India’s 2 wickets (KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal) have fallen. At the end of the second day’s play, Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 35 off 42 balls and Ajinkya Rahane on 11 off 22 balls.

In this way, the Indian team has taken a lead of 58 runs. 11-11 wickets fell on both the days. On the first day, India’s first innings was bundled out for 202 runs. South Africa scored 229 runs in the first innings. Accordingly, he got a 27-run lead. On the second day, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur took 7 wickets for 61 runs. Which is his and best performance by any Indian in Test against South Africa.

