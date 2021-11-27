IND 14/1 (5) – Ind vs NZ 1st Test Day 3: End of third day’s play, India got a total lead of 63 runs; Kiwi batsmen caught in the spin of Akshar and Ashwin

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: On the third day, the Indian bowlers made a great comeback and turned the whole day in their favor. All out New Zealand for 296, India took a 49-run lead on the basis of first innings.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: The Indian innings got its first blow in the second over itself after New Zealand’s innings was bundled out for 296 on the third day of the Kanpur Test. The third day’s play is over, India’s score is 14 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Opener Mayank Agarwal 4 and Cheteshwar Pujara 9 runs are present at the crease. Earlier, Shubman Gill was clean bowled by Kyle Jamieson for 1 run. After taking a lead of 49 runs in the first innings, India’s lead has now gone up to 63 runs.

Earlier, the entire New Zealand team was bundled out for 296 runs due to the spectacular return of the Indian bowlers. On the third day in the morning in the first session, Ravichandran Ashwin broke the opening partnership of 151 runs. After this, Axar Patel trapped five Kiwi batsmen in his spin.

Ashwin took 3 wickets and apart from him Jadeja and Umesh got 1-1 success. India have got a lead of 49 runs on the basis of 345 runs in the first innings. New Zealand’s team staggered after a good start.

In the second session, Axar Patel got India back by taking 3 wickets. Apart from this, Ravindra Jadeja gave the sixth blow to the visiting team by clean bowling Rachin Ravindra. There itself India had two successes in the first session and New Zealand scored 68 runs. Earlier in the first session, Ravichandran Ashwin broke the opening pair by dismissing Will Young for 89.

After this, just before lunch, Umesh gave India a second and huge success by breaking captain Kane Williamson for 18 runs. By the end of the second day’s play, New Zealand’s score was 129 runs without losing any wicket in 57 overs. India’s innings ended on 345 on the second day.