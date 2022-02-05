IND U19 vs ENG U19 Head To Head Record Under 19 World Cup Final Toss Can Play Important Role

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Head To Head Record: India and England have faced 49 times in Under-19 cricket. India has beaten the British 37 times. At the same time, in the World Cup also, the Indian team has a huge advantage over the English team. Team India had to face defeat in the last encounter.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Head To Head Record: India and England have faced 49 times in Under-19 cricket. India has beaten the British 37 times. At the same time, in the World Cup also, the Indian team has a huge advantage over the English team. Team India had to face defeat in the last encounter.

The final match of the Under-19 World 2022 (Under-19 World Cup) is going to start shortly from now at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. But it is very important to know the head to head record and some important statistics before the match. The special thing is that in the last five Under-19 World Cup finals, the team that played first lost and the chasing has been beneficial.

In such a situation, the toss can play an important role in the match between India and England. in this Indian team Also included is the name of who had lost in 2016 and 2020 while playing earlier. At the same time, in the 2018 World Cup, India also got victory while chasing. In this World Cup, both the teams have played 4-4 matches, while batting first, both the teams have won all the matches.

This is India’s fourth consecutive final and 8th overall. England, on the other hand, will enter the final for the second time after becoming champions in 1998. This is India’s fourth consecutive final, while England has not reached the semi-finals even once in the last three tournaments.

Team India’s upper hand in head to head record

A total of 49 ODIs have been played between India and England in Under-19 cricket so far. Out of which 37 times Team India has defeated the British and faced defeat 11 times. There is a tie between the two teams. At the same time, in the Under-19 World Cup, both the teams have faced each other 8 times, out of which India has defeated England 6 times and lost twice.

Under-19 World Cup The last time both the teams met in the quarterfinals of the 2014 edition. In that match, England defeated India by 3 wickets. Talking about Youth ODIs, the last time Team India faced England was in 2019. That match was also won by the English team by 8 wickets.

India’s success rate in the Under-19 World Cup is excellent

Talking about the performance in the Under-19 World Cup, the Indian team has played 83 matches in this tournament, out of which it has won 63 and their success rate is 76.83. On the other hand, the England team has played 81 matches and their success rate is 60 percent.