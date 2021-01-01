ind v eng 3 test live stream: When and where to watch ind vs eng 3rd test headingly leads on TV and online streaming

Highlights The Indian team will head to Headingley for a hat-trick of victories.

India have won 2 of 6 Tests at Headingley

The last time the Indian team won was in Leeds in 2002

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England (India v England Headingley Test) will be played at Headingley from Wednesday. Team India defeated England by 151 runs in the Lord’s Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Kohli & Co. will try to double their lead in the series by winning the third Test.

The good thing for the Indian cricket team is that its fast bowler Shardul Thakur is fully fit and will be available for selection. There is very little grass on Headingley’s pitch. In such a scenario, a change in India’s playing XI is possible.

Skipper Virat Kohli would love to play a big game at this ground. The current players in Team India will play their first Test at Headingley. Cheteshwar Pujara’s form in the middle order is a matter of concern.

When will the 3rd Test (IND v ENG 3rd Test) of the 5 match series between India and England be played?

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played from Wednesday (August 25).

Where will the third Test of the five-match series between India and England (IND vs ENG Test) be played?

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

When will the third Test between India and England be played?

The third Test between India and England will be played at 3.30 pm.

What time will the toss be played in the third Test between India and England?

The toss will be played at 3 pm in the third Test between India and England.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the third Test between India and England?

You can watch the live broadcast of the third Test between India and England live on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 and live on nbt.com.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the third Test between India and England?

You can watch the live broadcast of the third Test between India and England on the Sony Live app.

Indian squad

India:

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Shabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur , Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Riddhiman Saha (wk), Abhimanyu Ishwaran, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw.

England:

Joe Root (a), Rory Burns, David Malan, Jose Butler, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Johnny Bairstow, Dominic Base, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Oli Pope, Oli Robinson, Craig Overton, Sakib Mehmood And Moin Ali.

