ind v eng 4th test: eng vs eng Highlights: England lead 99 runs in first innings, Rohit-Rahul got off to a good start in second innings-ind vs eng 4th Test Day 2 Highlights: England lead 99 runs, Rohit Sharma-Rahul Rahul solid Lets start

Highlights Umesh Yadav took 3 wickets for India

Oli Pope top-scored for England with 81 runs

The hosts took a 99-run lead in the first innings.

Oval

England scored 290 in the first innings against India on the second day of the Oval Test, thanks to half-centuries from batsman Oli Pope and all-rounder Chris Vokes. The hosts, who bowled out India for 191 in the first innings, took a 99-run lead in the first innings.

India were 43 not out in the second innings until stumps on the second day. Team India are still 56 runs behind in the hosts’ first innings. KL Rahul returned unbeaten on 22 and Rohit Sharma on 20. When Rory Burns dropped his catch on the second slip, Rohit came to life with a score of six runs.

Pope hit 81 off 159 balls with the help of six fours to take England out of the early shock. Vokes then gave England a strong lead with a 50-run knock. At one point, half the England team was back in the pavilion for 62 runs. The Pope then played a responsible game.

Shardul Thakur rejected the Pope after a century of tip. Shardul’s ball hit the inside edge of Pope’s bat and hit the stumps and bounced back into the pavilion. Pope scored 81 runs. He hit 6 fours in 159 balls.

Pope shared an 89-run partnership with Johnny Bairstow. He then added 71 runs with Moin Ali. Pope and Vokes had a 28-run partnership. A year later, while playing Test cricket, Vokes hit 11 fours off 60 balls in his half-century innings.

After lunch, Siraj hunted Bairstow

Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj sent wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow into the pavilion shortly after he landed. Bairstow was dismissed for 37 runs. Moin Ali contributed 35 runs. Moin was dismissed for a bad shot off the ball by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

India took only 2 wickets till lunch

The Indian bowlers were able to take only two wickets for England till lunch the next day. Both these wickets went to Umesh Yadav. Umesh first knocked out nightwatchman Craig Overton, then David Malan as his victim. By lunchtime, England were 139 for five.



Umesh completed 150 Test wickets

Umesh Yadav completed his 150 wickets in Test cricket. He did this by catching Overton at the hands of skipper Virat Kohli. Umesh set the record in his 49th Test.

England started the innings at 53 for three

England started the second day’s play with 53 runs from 3 days. The hosts had scored 86 runs in 25 overs in the first session. Umesh, who has played his first Test in the last nine months, was impressed in the first spell. Both teams are level at the end of the second day’s play.