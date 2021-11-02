Ind vs Afg Afghanistan can bring hardship for Team India Pakistani veteran Shoaib Akhtar said Quit playing cricket on Instagram start playing on ground Watch Video

Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel, ‘Everyone’s bowling was very simple except Jasprit Bumrah. I never felt that India was ever in the match. India is on the verge of being out of the tournament. But the Indian team that can bring Shamat is Afghanistan.

The next match of the Indian team in the ICC T20 World Cup is against Afghanistan on 3 October 2021. Before the match, Shoaib Akhtar, who was the legendary bowler of Pakistan, has warned Team India. He says that the way the Indian team has performed in the last two matches of the tournament, if it stays the same, then Afghanistan can also raise their evening.

He also said that the cricketers of Team India should stop playing on Instagram and start playing cricket on the field. Team India is currently at number five in the Group-2 points table in the Super-12 in the ICC T20 World Cup. Above that are Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Namibia. Shoaib Akhtar said these things on his YouTube channel. He started the video by taunting himself.

Shoaib Akhtar said, ‘You have already seen the match. The evening of India was to come and it has come. He played a very dirty game. It did not seem that he had even come to play the match or not. Looks like only New Zealand had come to play the match. He said, ‘The amount of talk Indian players were talking about, the amount of talk they had made, the amount of pressure the media had created on the Indian team. I was sure they would get stuck. Same thing happened. Demonstrated poor quality bowling of India.

He said, ‘Barring Jasprit Bumrah, everyone’s bowling was very simple. I never felt that India was ever in the match. India is on the verge of being out of the tournament. But the evening that can come for India can come from a team. That is his match against Afghanistan. If India wants to save its honor, then they will have to win the match in Afghanistan at any cost.

Akhtar said, ‘Hindustan will have to prove once again in Abu Dhabi that it is true that they lost a match, but not against Afghanistan. From what I understand at the moment, if Afghanistan wins the toss and chooses to bowl, it will be a very difficult problem for India. In Abu Dhabi, the same match gets stuck. Even if you score 150-175 there, the Afghans will not give up.

He said, ‘I see the condition of India getting worse. Now he should re-build his bowling unit. This is very important. Also, Indians should stop playing cricket on Instagram and start playing on the grounds.

Akhtar said, ‘I am saying this because please take it as a passion, cricket is not fashion. When you play with passion, you play with attention. You will keep your focus. Only then can you become a world beater. Otherwise, with this attitude, there will be a situation of ‘Baat crores ki aur shop pakoras’.