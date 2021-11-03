IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing 11 Pitch Report Injury Updates T20 World Cup 2021 Match 33 Live News Updates

IND Vs AFG – Team 11 Match Prediction, T20 World Cup 2021: Suryakumar Yadav did not play against New Zealand due to injury. Ishan Kishan got a chance in his place. Suryakumar’s return to the playing XI against Afghanistan is possible.

Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams:

India Vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Playing 11: The 33rd match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is to be played between India and Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

For India, this match is like a do or die. They are on the verge of being knocked out of Super 12. They lost their first match by 10 wickets at the hands of Pakistan and in the second match by 8 wickets at the hands of New Zealand. Now they have to win their remaining 3 matches to qualify in the knockouts.

The pitch in Abu Dhabi will provide extra support to the fast bowlers. As always, the batsmen may have to work hard to score runs. Looking at the performance so far, the team winning the toss can choose to bowl. In this match both the teams can go on the field with these players.

Burdenso Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakraborty.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi/Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rehman/Hamid Hasan.

T20 World Cup 2021: India Vs Afghanistan Dream 11

Users making Dream11 can get good points by choosing these players

Dream 11 Playing XI No. 1: Captain- KL Rahul. Vice Captain- Rehmanullah Gurbaz. Wicketkeeper- Ishan Kishan. Batsmen- Rohit Sharma, Hazratullah Zazai. All-rounders- Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Nabi. Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Dream11 Playing XI No.2: Captain- Virat Kohli. Vice Captain- Rashid Khan. Wicketkeeper- Rishabh Pant. Batsmen- KL Rahul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai. All-rounders- Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib. Bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Naveen-ul-Haq.