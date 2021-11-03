Ind vs Afg Live Match Score 3rd November, T20 World Cup 2021

Ind vs Afg Live Cricket Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: India is yet to open the account in T20 World Cup 2021. India are fifth in the points table of Group-2 after losing both the matches. Afghanistan are second only to Pakistan in the points table by winning 2 out of 3 matches.

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021: The 33rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. It remains to be seen how the Indian batsmen will deal with the strong bowling of Afghanistan today.

Today is a do or die contest for India. If India loses today, then it will be straight out of the semi-final race in the World Cup, whereas if it is to remain in this race, then India will have to win both the remaining matches today and after this. Also, we have to pray for New Zealand to lose to Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021: When, where and how to watch live streaming of the match?

Earlier, two T20 matches have been played between both the teams. Both the matches have taken place in the 2010 and 2012 T20 World Cups. Both the times India has defeated Afghanistan.

It will also be a matter to be seen whether India plays playing 11 in today’s match. Suryakumar Yadav, who was out of the team due to a back problem against New Zealand, is fit for the third match against Afghanistan. Batting coach Vikram Rathor did not make it clear that all 15 players would be present for the selection. In such a situation, whether Suryakumar Yadav will play today or Ishan Kishan, it will be known only after the toss.