Ind vs Afg, Live Match Streaming, Scorecard ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Where and how to watch live streaming of the match?

When and where will today’s match be played?

Ind vs Afg Match Date, Time- T20 World Cup 2021: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

India vs Afghanistan T20 WC 2021 Live Streaming Details: Today is a do or die match for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2021. If India has to make it to the semi-finals, then by adding today’s match, it will have to win the remaining three matches and also wish that New Zealand also loses to Afghanistan.

Today’s match is the 33rd match of this World Cup. Teams of India and Afghanistan have previously faced each other in the 2010 and 2012 World Cups. India has won on both the occasions. But if we talk about the current performance, Afghanistan are second after Pakistan in Group-2 by winning 2 out of 3 matches.

When and where will today’s match be played?

This match between India and Afghanistan will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The live action of this match will start from 7.30 am Indian time. The toss of the match will be held at 7 pm.

Ind vs Afg Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2021: Check Here Playing XI Updates

Where and how to watch live streaming of the match?

You can watch the live broadcast of this match played between India and Afghanistan on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD and DD Sports.

Apart from this, you can watch the live streaming of this match on Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected to Jansatta.com for live updates.