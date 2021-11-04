Ind vs AFG Rohit Sharma record Will surprise Indian batsmen broke many records in single match of T20 World Cup View full list

The Indian cricket team achieved its first victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on the night of 3 November. He scored 210 runs in 20 overs and defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs. After this victory, not only did he keep his hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive, but he also made many records in a single match. The special thing is that Rohit Sharma has such a record, which is really surprising. He also proves why he is called the player of big matches.

Rohit Sharma was adjudged player of the match in the match against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma was adjudged man of the match for the sixth time in India’s last nine victories in ICC tournaments. Earlier, India had won against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh in ICC tournaments. Except for West Indies, Afghanistan and Australia, Rohit Sharma was adjudged the player of the match every time.

Rohit Sharma is the player to win the Man of the Match award for the most number of times in international cricket after 2019. He has won the player of the match trophy 13 times since 2019. In this case, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (10) is at number two.

Virat Kohli has won the most number of 12 Man of the awards for India in T20 Internationals. At the same time, Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan is at the top in terms of being selected man of the match for the most times in T20 Internationals. He has achieved this feat 13 times.

There was a 140-run partnership of the first wicket between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. This is India’s highest partnership for any wicket in T20 World Cup. Earlier, the 136-run partnership for the first wicket between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir was the biggest in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

This was the fourth century partnership between Rohit and Rahul in T20 Internationals. They are the pair with the second highest century partnership in Men’s T20 Internationals. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan top the list with a five-century partnership. Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill have four century partnerships, while Rohit has also shared four century partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan.

India’s score of 210 against Afghanistan is the first 200+ score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Also this is India’s second highest score in T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka holds the record for scoring the most runs in the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka scored 260 for 6 in the match against Kenya in 2007.

The run rate of partnership between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya was 18.00. In men’s T20 International matches, a run-rate of more than this has been seen only six more times in partnerships of more than 50 runs. Apart from these two from India, only one pair had made a quick half-century partnership. That partnership was seen in the 2007 T20 World Cup, when MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh hit 61 runs off 19 balls.

India scored 65 runs in the last 4 overs. Which is his second best. Earlier in the death overs (17-20), India had scored the highest 70 runs in T20 Internationals. That match was played against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Rashid Khan bowled only 4 balls in this match. This equaled his lowest dot ball in T20 Internationals. Earlier, Rashid had bowled four dot balls in four overs against Oman in 2016. He bowled 4 dot balls in 3 overs against Bangladesh in 2019. However, then he also got two wickets.

Naveen-ul-Haq gave away 59 runs. This is the fifth most expensive bowling figure in the T20 World Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled for India after 65 wickets. He was last seen playing in a T20 International against West Indies in 2017. The difference between the two matches is more than just Sanju Samson’s name. Sanju Samson again played cricket for India after 73 matches.