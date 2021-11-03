Ind vs Afg Sunil Gavaskar warned Team India before match formula given to Virat Kohli Indian Army to beat Afghanistan benefit playing XI change T20 World Cup

The Indian team has played with 3 fast bowlers and 2 spinners in both their matches in this tournament. Indian spinners have not taken a single wicket in the T20 World Cup so far. Jasprit Bumrah is the only bowler who has taken wickets for India in this T20 World Cup.

Sunil Gavaskar has warned Team India not to take Mohammad Nabi’s team lightly in the match against Afghanistan. Along with this, Virat Kohli has also given the brigade the formula to defeat Afghanistan. Sunil Gavaskar believes that Team India should go with 3 spinners in the match against Afghanistan.

In a conversation on Sports Tak, the former captain of the Indian cricket team said, ‘Afghanistan batsmen play aggressive cricket. They take risks. They are very dangerous… Because they are a team that doesn’t stop playing their shots in a 20-over game. They go down to the ground and swing their bat happily. They have mystery spinners.

Gavaskar said, “In recent times, Indian players have been uncomfortable playing quality spin. He has a lot of trouble, especially while playing back-of-the-hand spin. Simply put, the Afghanistan team has a smooth surface which if a team takes it lightly, it can slip.

Gavaskar also praised the spinners of Afghanistan. “They will present a bigger challenge for India than for New Zealand and Pakistan,” he said. The spinners were a key factor in India’s last two defeats in the T20 World Cup. The spinners of Pakistan and New Zealand did not allow the Indian batsmen to achieve the required run rate.

Gavaskar said, “You have to agree that the spinners of Afghanistan, especially Rashid Khan will prove to be a bigger challenge for India than Ish Sodhi or Imad Wasim. In such a situation, India will have to raise the level of its game. Gotta be aggressive. Indian batsmen will have to use the steps. There will not be much turn in Abu Dhabi… So I think the Indian batsmen will have to go ahead and play, so that the bowlers change their line and length.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said, “There is no harm in team India going with 3 spinners. My suggestion to Team India is that you play with 2 fast bowlers and 3 spinners. If Hardik Pandya plays, he can bowl 2-3 overs of medium pace.

He said, ‘Top class spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin should be in the team. It doesn’t matter whether he is bowling to right handed batsmen or left handed. I would definitely like to see Ashwin in the playing 11. If Virat Kohli is looking for a bowler who can slow down the pace of the match, then he can give Rahul Chahar a chance.

