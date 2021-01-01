ind vs belg India team lost in hockey match with Belgium in Tokyo Olympics 2020, Narendra Modi trolled in India

The second semi-final of hockey was played between India and Belgium at the Tokyo Olympics. In this, India suffered a 5–2 defeat at the hands of world champions Belgium. With the defeat in this fierce competition, India’s hopes of getting gold after 41 years have suffered a major setback. After this defeat #Panauti started trending on Twitter. With this hashtag, many users also trolled PM Narendra Modi.

In fact, while the match was going on, Narendra Modi wrote while tweeting that, ‘I am watching the match of India and Belgium men’s hockey team. I congratulate them. Shortly after this tweet, the Indian hockey team was defeated. People started taking a dig at PM Modi’s tweet associating it with the defeat. Soon #Panauti started trending.

Users trolling the PM started writing that PM Modi was watching a hockey match and the team lost. Some people wrote that PM Modi was watching the match that’s why the team lost. Many users took a jibe and also appealed to PM Modi that please do not watch the women’s hockey team match live.

Similarly, a Twitter user wrote that PM Narendra Modi saw Chandrayaan 2 and lost contact. Dhoni got run out after watching the World Cup. Hockey saw India lose 5-2. Some users also wrote that the Belgian team should thank them.

Golden word after 2014 #panauti trending again today .. — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) August 3, 2021

Belgium graciously thanks Modi ji for watching the hockey match! Argentina will be praying and hoping Modi ji watches the Women’s semis tomorrow…#panauti pic.twitter.com/EirN6brcWq — Rajesh Thakur (@RajeshT70157795) August 3, 2021

Let us inform that after the defeat of the men’s hockey team in the Tokyo Olympics, PM Narendra Modi wrote in a second tweet that, ‘Loss and victory are part of life. Our men’s hockey team did their best in the Tokyo Olympics, which is what matters. Best wishes to the team for the next match and for their future endeavours. India is proud of its players.

Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endavours. India is proud of our players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021





