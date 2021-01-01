IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score, India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Watch Today Match LIVE Updates

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 1st Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online: The first Test of the 5-match series between India and England is being played at Nottingham, Trent Bridge. The fourth day’s play has started on Saturday. England have started the day on a slow note. At the same time, today India will have an eye to bring the host team on the back foot.

Even before this, the third day could not be completed due to rain. The rain is continuously disturbing this match. While only 33.4 overs were played on the second day, only 49.2 overs could be bowled on the third day.

The England team, who came to bat in the second innings, scored 25 runs without any loss. Openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley are present at the crease. Earlier, India had taken a lead of 95 runs in reply to England’s 183 and India’s first innings was reduced to 278 runs.

KL Rahul scored 84 runs for India, while Ravindra Jadeja also scored a brilliant 56 runs. During this innings, Jadeja also completed 2000 runs in his Test career.

At the start of the day, India’s score was 125 runs for the loss of 4 wickets and Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul were present at the crease. The first wicket of the day fell as Pant, who scored 25 runs, returned to the pavilion. Jadeja and Rahul then took over the innings.

On the sum of 84 runs, KL Rahul was caught by James Anderson at the hands of the wicketkeeper and sent back to the pavilion. After this Shardul Thakur became a victim of Anderson without opening his account.

Mohammed Shami, who came after Thakur’s wicket, took the innings forward with Jadeja. After this, Jadeja also played a ball high in the air by Ollie Robinson and was caught by Stuart Broad. Robins then sent Mohammed Shami back to the pavilion for 13 runs in the form of his fourth wicket.

For the last wicket, Bumrah, along with Mohammad Siraj, added an important 33 runs for the last wicket and also hit boundaries. Bumrah played an innings of 28 runs which included 3 fours and a six. For England, Ollie Robinson took 5 wickets and James Anderson took four wickets.